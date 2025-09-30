Aoun and Salam welcome Trump's Gaza plan as a 'realistic approach'

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on Tuesday that they welcome U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to Israel's war on Gaza and oversee the post-war period in the devastated enclave.

In a message posted on the presidency's X account, Aoun praised the "efforts" made "to end the suffering of civilians and innocents in the Gaza Strip, to put an end to the bloodshed, and to work together for a stable and prosperous Middle East, based on the principles of human justice and human dignity."

Aoun also expressed his hope that this plan would be approved by the concerned parties "as soon as possible," as Hamas, which received the proposal Monday night and is engaged in several meeting throughout Tuesday, has yet to respond. Aoun praised "the realistic approach taken to address controversial and problematic issues."

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam praised the plan, noting in particular its points adddressing "the delivery of necessary humanitarian aid to the population, and a ban on the displacement of Palestinians." In a post on X, he wrote that he believes "this plan enshrines the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to establish their independent state on their land."

Tump unveiled his 20-point peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan includes the enclaves complete demilitarization. Throughout the latest negotiations, Hamas has said it would relinquish political control in the Strip, but refuses to disarm. The last time Hamas negotiators met to discuss a plan from Trump, Israel bombed the building where they were meeting in Doha.

Netanyahu announced his support for Trump's plan during the press conference.