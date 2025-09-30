Parliament meeting on expat vote scrapped once again for lack of quorum

BEIRUT — For the second consecutive day, disagreements in Parliament over an expat voting law led to Tuesday's Parliamentary session being scrapped for lack of quorum.

Many lawmakers — particularly from the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb — boycotted the plenary session so as to leverage pressure for the diaspora voting issue to be added to the agenda for debate. Deputy House Speaker Elias Bou Saab said he "does not know" when MPs would meet next.

Bou Saab emphasized that if the meeting did not take place, "the session will be suspended and all laws adopted on Monday will remain pending until a subsequent meeting to finalize the minutes."

"If today's legislative session does not take place, we do not know when the next one will be, and, consequently, what the fallout from this boycott will be," he added, warning of a "paralysis of the adoption of reform laws, which could worsen the crisis," drawing criticism from some of his colleagues.

Both in the lead-up to the session and after its indefinite postponement, MPs held firm to their positions on the 2017 electoral law. Some, including those from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's Amal Movement, want to maintain the law as is, which calls for the addition of six seats designated specially to the Lebanese diaspora, while others, including the Lebanese Forces, are pushing for an amendment allowing expatriates to vote for all of the current 128 seats, based their ancestral villages.

‘Threats and blackmail’

On this point, Lebanese Forces bloc leader MP Georges Adwan praised the lack of quorum from Parliament, saying it "categorically demonstrates a majority of MPs want the General Assembly to debate the necessary amendments to the current electoral law, and above all, that a majority of MPs refuse to postpone the elections."

He insisted he did "not intend to paralyze Parliament, but rather to put its work back on the right track — specifically, the inclusion of the proposed urgent bill on the agenda of the session," and said that the laws passed the previous day should now "enter into force."

"We will not accept elections being postponed by even a single day," he added.

MP Mark Daou blamed Berri for paralyzing Parliament by refusing to add the electoral vote to the agenda. "Vice President Elias Bou Saab, for his part, is acting as a spokesman for those blocking [the law]," he added, calling Bou Saab's conduct "a threat" against "MPs and the people" and "blackmail."

MP Waddah Sadek also denounced the move, saying MPs were being "deprived of the right to discuss the electoral law."

From the ranks of those against amending the law, Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil condemned the boycott as "aimed at imposing changes to the current law" and as "a systematic process to postpone parliamentary elections." Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad, for his part, called for a "consensus" on the electoral law.

Earlier in the day, before the session was ultimately canceled Berri received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Nijmeh Square.