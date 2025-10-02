Does Trump's Gaza plan pave the way for Israeli escalation in Lebanon?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza during a joint press conference on Monday, fears have risen in Lebanon that the end of the war on Gaza would mean Israel shifts its attention back to its neighbor to the north and restarts its war against Hezbollah.Hamas has yet to officially respond to the plan, which was drawn up without its involvement or even its knowledge. A source close to the negotiations told AFP that the Palestinian movement is divided on how to respond. An unnamed Hamas official told the BBC on Wednesday that the group is expected to reject the plan, while another source told CNN that the group might actually approve the plan. AFP also reported that Hamas was seeking amendments regarding its disarmament.In the case of Hamas' approval,...

Since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza during a joint press conference on Monday, fears have risen in Lebanon that the end of the war on Gaza would mean Israel shifts its attention back to its neighbor to the north and restarts its war against Hezbollah.Hamas has yet to officially respond to the plan, which was drawn up without its involvement or even its knowledge. A source close to the negotiations told AFP that the Palestinian movement is divided on how to respond. An unnamed Hamas official told the BBC on Wednesday that the group is expected to reject the plan, while another source told CNN that the group might actually approve the plan. AFP also reported that Hamas was seeking amendments regarding its disarmament.In the case of Hamas' approval,...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in