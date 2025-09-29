Commander-in-chief of Lebanese Army, Rodolph Haykal, awarded National Order of Merit

President Joseph Aoun on Monday awarded the National Order of the Cedar, Grand Cordon grade, to the commander-in-chief of the army, General Rodolph Haykal, "in recognition of the mission he fulfills" at the head of the military institution and his "sacrifices" in the service of the country, the presidency announced on X.

This initiative by Aoun comes amid controversy, after the army and security forces were accused of not doing enough to prevent Hezbollah from illuminating the Raouche Rocks with images of its former leaders during a ceremony commemorating their assassination one year ago. This was in violation of a decision made by Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud.

The presidency also reported that Aoun "discussed the security situation in South Lebanon and throughout the country" with Haykal. Earlier in the day, the president came to the defense of the army and security forces, declaring that the military and security services are a "red line," and that "it is unacceptable to criticize them."

Since a fragile cease-fire was established between Hezbollah and Israel on Nov. 27, 2024, the Lebanese Army has been tasked with dismantling Hezbollah's arsenal south of the Litani River, in accordance with the cease-fire agreement. The disarmament of Hezbollah remains Lebanon's strategic priority and a central criterion in the international community's perception of the situation in the country. The positions of foreign countries are indeed clear: no aid or investment will be provided to Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains armed.