COMMEMORATION

Berri honors Nasrallah’s memory: ‘You have achieved victory and martyrdom’


L'OLJ / 27 September 2025 13:30

Berri honors Nasrallah’s memory: ‘You have achieved victory and martyrdom’

Amal and Lebanese Parliament President Nabih Berri (left) and assassinated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. (Credit: NNA)

On the occasion of the commemoration of the assassination of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, Amal Movement leader and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri paid a heartfelt tribute in a message published Saturday.

“My companion on this journey, you always said that we must confront evil, even if it leads us to martyrdom, because that is what exposes all masks … Through your ultimate sacrifice, you have achieved victory and martyrdom,” he wrote.

Addressing Nasrallah and all the “martyrs,” Berry said: “You will remain by our side until the end, to preserve Lebanon, reject discord, and protect human dignity and civil peace, essential safeguards against the absolute evil that is Israel.”

Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israeli army in massive airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sep. 27, 2024, during the conflict between the Iran-backed group and Israel. Several senior officials died with him. His potential successor, Hashem Safieddine, was killed a few days later in the same area.

