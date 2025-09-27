Larijani urges Lebanese leaders to cooperate on ‘domestic issues’

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Beirut on Saturday morning to take part in commemorations marking the assassination of Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah by Israel. Speaking from Ain al-Tineh after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani called on Lebanese leaders to cooperate in addressing “internal issues” — a veiled reference to Hezbollah’s disarmament, a demand rejected by both the party itself and Tehran.

Expressing his satisfaction with the talks, Larijani described Lebanon as a “friendly country” to Iran and praised Hezbollah’s “resistance,” which he called a “solid barrier against the Israeli entity” thanks to its “sacrifices for the welfare of the region’s people.” Despite its small size, he said, Lebanon remained a “strong state” facing Israel. “Hezbollah and Sayyed Nasrallah will remain eternal in the hearts of Muslims,” he added.

Nasrallah was killed in massive Israeli airstrikes on Sept. 27, 2024, in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik. Among the ten others killed was Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander in Iran’s elite Quds Force. Nasrallah’s potential successor, Hashem Safieddine, was himself assassinated in the same district a few days later.

Praise for Hezbollah’s outreach to Riyadh

Larijani reiterated Iran’s stance that “it is up to the Lebanese people to decide” on domestic matters, while dismissing the need for Hezbollah to import weapons. “Iran is ready for all scenarios,” he warned, adding: “I don’t believe the Israelis will act foolishly, but if they do, they will face a strong response.”

The Iranian envoy also applauded Hezbollah’s outreach to Saudi Arabia, referencing Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s unexpected olive branch in a Sept. 19 speech. Citing Reuters, diplomatic sources suggested the move had been encouraged by Tehran. Larijani described Saudi Arabia as a “friendly country” and emphasized that dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh is ongoing. “Today is a day for cooperation,” he said, “because we face a common enemy, and Qassem’s position is entirely correct.”

Salam calls for ‘mutual respect of sovereignty’

At the Grand Serail, Larijani met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who stressed that “Lebanon-Iran relations must be based on mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.”

The Iranian official is due to attend a commemoration at 4:30 p.m. local time at Nasrallah’s mausoleum in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Larijani was welcomed at Beirut International Airport by Foreign Ministry representative Rodrigue Khoury, Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani, as well as delegations from Amal, Hezbollah and allied groups, including Palestinian factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad. His visit comes just two days after controversy erupted over Hezbollah supporters projecting Nasrallah’s image onto Beirut’s Raouche rocks, despite a ban imposed by the prime minister.

Representing Berri, Khalil Hamdane hailed Larijani’s presence as a “gesture of solidarity,” declaring: “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is gone, but the resistance founded by Moussa Sadr will remain a torch lighting the path for free men.”