This summer’s end brings a warm farewell to my colleague, Anya, whose charming voice has undoubtedly become a staple of your Saturday mornings. Just like a Cinderella situation — had she lost her password-protected laptop — it won’t be easy to fill in her metaphorical shoes. But here I am, pulling out all the stops to whip up your usual order: A weekend shot of the finer things to go with your sleep-in coffee.

Speaking of seasonal changes, I hold an unpopular opinion: Autumn is the most feel-good time of the year. To me, September signals an unspoken permission to snap back to the comfort of routine, melodramatic weather, earned R&R and an evening Merlot to cap the day at a reasonable hour.

So, to celebrate the imminent return of the fall chills, here is my curation of soft, contemplative culture pieces from this week to get you as hyped about harvest season as I am.

This intimate portrait of the late actress Claudia Cardinale, who passed away on Tuesday at 87, reflects a life marked by intense seasons and transformations, from her upbringing in a working-class Tunisian neighborhood to achieving fame in Hollywood.

Brigitte Bardot and Claudia Cardinale on set, summer 1970. (Credit: Rai Uno)

In theme with ‘twilight season’ is Jim Quilty’s vivid description of “The Shade,” a 20-artist exhibition at Sfeir-Semler’s Karantina space. Feast your eyes on a range of explored narratives, from a Gaza-born artist’s painful, eerie “Remnants,” to a cheeky interpolation of vaudeville icon Tiny Tim ’s “Tiptoe Through The Tulips” onto the Ottomans’ passion for tulip cultivation.

Taysir Batniji. “Remnants,” 2024, oil on canvas, 70 x 50 cm. Installation view, The Shade, curated by Jean-Marc Prevost, 2025, Sfeir-Semler Karantina, Beirut. (Credit: Artist and Sfeir-Semler Gallery)

At Metropolis this week, Sonia Ben Slama’s documentary “Machtat” flew the audience to a village in Tunis, following wedding singers, or machtats, as they “grumble, mock their men, disdain them, but do not escape them.” This in-depth interpretation of the docu-film offers poignant insights into the experiences of women in the region.

In "Machtat," Sonia Ben Slama films women who marry off others when their own unions are on the rocks. (Credit: Khamsin Films)

Andree Maalouf, wife of author Amin Maalouf, and restaurateur Karim Haidar published their recipe book in Spain, a milestone for a cookbook that has traveled, evolved and been published frequently elsewhere. They conjure recipes from memory and heritage, adding a modern twist to Lebanon’s traditional delicacies.

Chefs Karim Haidar and Andre Maalouf. (Credit: Sent to L'Orient Today by people photographed)

Lebanon will be represented at the 2026 Oscars, as Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh announced that the film "A Sad and Beautiful World," directed by Cyril Aris, has been selected to compete for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Aris’ vision of Lebanon as abundant in both sorrow and magnificence has already won me over.

"A Sad and Beautiful World" by Cyril Aris, awarded at the Venice Film Festival, begins a pre-selection for the Oscars. (Credit: Director)

Alors, since we’re all betrothed to cultural pleasures here, let’s talk about where to go for some left-brain sparks this weekend. Art events covering themes of memory, connection and a clever way to sublimate doomscrolling are the vibe this week — check which options are in your vicinity from this list curated by Marguerita Sejaan .