In 'The Shade' of Sfeir-Semler’s two decades in Beirut
The 20-odd works on show in the Karantina group show are replete with stories and imaginative uses of media.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty,
23 September 2025 16:27
Installation view, ‘The Shade,’ curated by Jean-Marc Prevost, 2025, Sfeir-Semler Karantina. (Credit: Artists and Sfeir-Semler Gallery)
BEIRUT — “The Shade,” the current exhibition at Sfeir-Semler’s Karantina space, is one of several shows that the gallery is staging at its Beirut and Hamburg locations to mark gallerist Andrée Sfeir-Semler’s anniversary — 40 years in Kiel/Hamburg, 20 in Beirut.The Karantina expo is showing work by 20 of Sfeir-Semler’s artists. In his written introduction to the show, curator Jean-Marc Prévost notes that the contributors are drawn from three generations of artists. More from the art scene Beirut's autumn brings powerful work to its galleries When Sfeir-Semler launched this white cube-style venue in 2005, her core entourage was drawn from Beirut’s post-Civil War contemporary art scene, whose aesthetic was critically minded, politically aware and nonpartisan, tendencies shared by her artists from elsewhere in the MENA region....
BEIRUT — “The Shade,” the current exhibition at Sfeir-Semler’s Karantina space, is one of several shows that the gallery is staging at its Beirut and Hamburg locations to mark gallerist Andrée Sfeir-Semler’s anniversary — 40 years in Kiel/Hamburg, 20 in Beirut.The Karantina expo is showing work by 20 of Sfeir-Semler’s artists. In his written introduction to the show, curator Jean-Marc Prévost notes that the contributors are drawn from three generations of artists. More from the art scene Beirut's autumn brings powerful work to its galleries When Sfeir-Semler launched this white cube-style venue in 2005, her core entourage was drawn from Beirut’s post-Civil War contemporary art scene, whose aesthetic was critically minded, politically aware and nonpartisan, tendencies shared by her artists from elsewhere in the...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!