'The only sane actress in a world of neurotics': Claudia, the Cardinale of the Mediterranean

Claudia Cardinale at the beginning of her career in the 1960s. (Credit: Rai Uno)
“How can I still be called a sex symbol at my age?” Claudia Cardinale exclaimed one May afternoon in 2017, reclining on an ochre sofa between sips of champagne. Dressed in black with a matching sweater, she lifted her crystal flute, arched an eyebrow and smiled as she signaled to her press aide that it was time to shorten the interviews she had agreed to grant. It was nearly 5 p.m., less than an hour before she would walk the red carpet in Cannes — a walk she wanted to make “memorable.”On the top floor of the Carlton, where she is a regular guest, the view of the Croisette was sweeping. Her image was everywhere — on posters scrutinized by tourists and festivalgoers alike. A bright red 1959 photo of the star, taken by an unknown photographer, stretched from city hall to the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Other icons Gabrielle Crawford, Jane...
“How can I still be called a sex symbol at my age?” Claudia Cardinale exclaimed one May afternoon in 2017, reclining on an ochre sofa between sips of champagne. Dressed in black with a matching sweater, she lifted her crystal flute, arched an eyebrow and smiled as she signaled to her press aide that it was time to shorten the interviews she had agreed to grant. It was nearly 5 p.m., less than an hour before she would walk the red carpet in Cannes — a walk she wanted to make “memorable.”On the top floor of the Carlton, where she is a regular guest, the view of the Croisette was sweeping. Her image was everywhere — on posters scrutinized by tourists and festivalgoers alike. A bright red 1959 photo of the star, taken by an unknown photographer, stretched from city hall to the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Other icons Gabrielle...
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!