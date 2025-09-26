Souhaid submits initial proposals to cut the crisis bill by 40%

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and BDL governor Karim Souhaid, at the Grand Serail on Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: Grand Serail/X)
After over five years of near-stagnation, followed by months of behind-the-scenes negotiations and government promises, the distribution of Lebanon’s financial crisis bill and the restitution of deposits, which have been illegally frozen by the banks, is now at a new turning point. Tasked by the government with providing the necessary accounting data and recommendations for a draft law on system rebalancing and deposit restitution (aka the financial hole law), Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Karim Souhaid recently submitted initial proposals to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, L’Orient-Le Jour learned from multiple sources. According to the document containing the proposals and our cross-checks, 40 percent of deposits would be cut — a percentage even higher than what had been under consideration a month ago —...
