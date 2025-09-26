Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

DEPOSITORS FUNDS

Souhaid submits initial proposals to cut the crisis bill by 40%

According to L’Orient-Le Jour’s sources, the remaining losses would be distributed among BDL ($19.97 billion), the state ($16.5 billion) and banks ($13.5 billion).

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 26 September 2025 13:40

Lire cet article en Français
Souhaid submits initial proposals to cut the crisis bill by 40%

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and BDL governor Karim Souhaid, at the Grand Serail on Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: Grand Serail/X)

After over five years of near-stagnation, followed by months of behind-the-scenes negotiations and government promises, the distribution of Lebanon’s financial crisis bill and the restitution of deposits, which have been illegally frozen by the banks, is now at a new turning point. Tasked by the government with providing the necessary accounting data and recommendations for a draft law on system rebalancing and deposit restitution (aka the financial hole law), Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Karim Souhaid recently submitted initial proposals to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, L’Orient-Le Jour learned from multiple sources. According to the document containing the proposals and our cross-checks, 40 percent of deposits would be cut — a percentage even higher than what had been under consideration a month ago —...
After over five years of near-stagnation, followed by months of behind-the-scenes negotiations and government promises, the distribution of Lebanon’s financial crisis bill and the restitution of deposits, which have been illegally frozen by the banks, is now at a new turning point. Tasked by the government with providing the necessary accounting data and recommendations for a draft law on system rebalancing and deposit restitution (aka the financial hole law), Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Karim Souhaid recently submitted initial proposals to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Finance Minister Yassin Jaber, L’Orient-Le Jour learned from multiple sources. According to the document containing the proposals and our cross-checks, 40 percent of deposits would be cut — a percentage even higher than what had been under consideration a...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top