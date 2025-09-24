MEETING RECAP
Hassan Choucair: Better days await the Lebanese
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 24 September 2025 16:48
“No, the situation in the country is not as dire as it seems. State institutions are being rebuilt after the long vacancy at the top of power, and much has been achieved in just six months.”That was the takeaway from a meeting between the Press Editors Syndicate, led by Joseph Kossaifi, and the Director of General of the General Security, Hassan Choucair.Choucair clearly outlined how the institution he leads is operating, the reforms introduced and, above all, the renewed determination to uphold the law in the service of the country and its citizens. This applies in particular to the issue of Syrian migrants, one of the most sensitive files on General Security’s agenda.General Choucair also spoke at length about relations with Syria under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, saying they are stabilizing and are different from those that once...
