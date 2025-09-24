Hassan Choucair: Better days await the Lebanese

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “No, the situation in the country is not as dire as it seems. State institutions are being rebuilt after the long vacancy at the top of power, and much has been achieved in just six months.”That was the takeaway from a meeting between the Press Editors Syndicate, led by Joseph Kossaifi, and the Director of General of the General Security, Hassan Choucair.Choucair clearly outlined how the institution he leads is operating, the reforms introduced and, above all, the renewed determination to uphold the law in the service of the country and its citizens. This applies in particular to the issue of Syrian migrants, one of the most sensitive files on General Security’s agenda.General Choucair also spoke at length about relations with Syria under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, saying they are stabilizing and are different from those that once...

“No, the situation in the country is not as dire as it seems. State institutions are being rebuilt after the long vacancy at the top of power, and much has been achieved in just six months.”That was the takeaway from a meeting between the Press Editors Syndicate, led by Joseph Kossaifi, and the Director of General of the General Security, Hassan Choucair.Choucair clearly outlined how the institution he leads is operating, the reforms introduced and, above all, the renewed determination to uphold the law in the service of the country and its citizens. This applies in particular to the issue of Syrian migrants, one of the most sensitive files on General Security’s agenda.General Choucair also spoke at length about relations with Syria under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, saying they are stabilizing and are different from those that...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in