Recognizing Palestine: Beyond the symbolism

Some argue that this recognition is meaningless, that it will do nothing to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from continuing to annihilate Gaza, nibbling away at the West Bank before eventually annexing it.

They also argue that the two-state solution has long since died, that the land where one of them was meant to be born is occupied by settlers, heavily armed and convinced they hold a divine right, that no Israeli prime minister will dare remove them and that Palestine will, at best, become a Bantustan, or simply cease to exist.

Another point of skepticism is that without sanctions against Israel, all of this is purely symbolic, and that France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Portugal, and a few others are acting only to soothe their conscience, while the Palestinian people are being erased before our very eyes.

This point of view is valid and warranted.

Then there are those who see this recognition as a historic moment, who believe that “better late than never” applies here, who consider it the only serious initiative to cling to since Oct. 7.

The same voices insist that the two-state solution, despite everything, remains the most realistic option and note that the vast majority of countries around the world recognize the Palestinian state, and that this reality will eventually isolate Israel and its few remaining allies.

They insist that the solution can only come through diplomatic and political channels and argue that armed struggle strengthens Israel more than it weakens it. They see that Netanyahu’s main enemy today is neither Hamas, nor Hezbollah, nor Iran, nor the Houthis, but peace itself — and that the threat of pursuing peace is the most powerful weapon against him and all who support him, as evidenced by their reactions.

This contrasting point of view is not wrong either.

Finally, some see this recognition as a gift to Hamas. They pretend to support the two-state solution but always find an excuse not to acknowledge the right of one of these two states to exist; they turn a blind eye to settlement expansion and speak harsher words about French President Emmanuel Macron than about Netanyahu.

These voices do not deserve a response.

The momentum initiated by the French president — which today will lead to the recognition of the State of Palestine by about 10 countries — is at once essential and insufficient, timely yet overdue, full of hope yet open to criticism.

It must not be a mere band-aid secured over the Palestinian wound, nor an object to be exploited for domestic political purposes. Rather, it should mark the beginning of a process that must build momentum. Sanctions must follow, and international pressure must intensify. As long as Israel does not pay the political and financial price for its policy of erasing the Palestinian people, it has no reason to stop.

Arab countries also have a role to play in this equation: They hold leverage that could influence the American decision to halt Israel’s relentless advance.

None of this will happen overnight. Certainly not tomorrow.

The most likely scenario is that Israel will once again spurn peace, choosing in response — with the United States’ tacit approval — to annex all or part of the West Bank, and that those recognizing the Palestinian state today will fall short of living up to the responsibilities that come with their decision.

History may one day record that a first stone was laid on Sept. 22, 2025 — or, on the contrary, that the Palestinian hope was once again dashed, if not betrayed.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.