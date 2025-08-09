Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INTERVIEW

Noura Erakat: Palestine recognition unaccompanied by reparations against Israel remains symbolic

The Palestinian-American lawyer and activist criticizes the lack of concrete action to end Israeli impunity by the states that have announced they will recognize the State of Palestine next September.

L'OLJ / Interview conducted by Soulayma MARDAM BEY, 09 August 2025 13:01,

Noura Erakat: Palestine recognition unaccompanied by reparations against Israel remains symbolic

Palestinian lawyer Noura Erekat at the offices of L'Orient-Le Jour, Aug. 6, 2025. (Credit: Van Meguerditchian/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Several Western countries have announced they will recognize the State of Palestine this September during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.Palestinian-American human rights lawyer Noura Erakat — author of "Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine" (Stanford University Press, 2019) and co-editor of the electronic magazine Jadaliyya — speaks with L’Orient-Le Jour about the limits and flaws of international law in advancing Palestinian national liberation. She also discusses the opportunities it can offer Palestinians as Israel continues its policy of annihilation in the Gaza Strip. An interview you (may have) missed Raef Zreik: ‘Israel has succeeded in turning Gaza into a place beyond geography, morality and law.’ Some countries like France, the UK and Canada — all Israel’s allies — plan to...
