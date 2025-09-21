'Possibility of making peace with northern neighbors,' says Netanyahu

BEIRUT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday during a cabinet meeting that Israel had made progress in negotiations with Syria that could lead to peace agreements with both Syria and Lebanon.

Netanyahu spoke specifically of Lebanon during remarks made ahead of the meeting, saying,"Our victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah have opened an unimaginable window of opportunity before our recent operations, there is a possibility for peace with our neighbors to the north."

"We are in contact with the Syrians, there is some progress but it is not imminent," he added.

Reuters cited Netanyahu as saying that contacts with Syria were progressing "somewhat," but that the two sides remained far apart. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Wednesday that ongoing negotiations with Israel to conclude a security pact could be finalized "in the coming days."

Hezbollah emerged weakened from its thirteen-month war with Israel. The all-out war ended with a cease-fire in November 2024, after which, however, Israel has continued to attack the country on a near daily basis, killing more than 300 people.

Israeli soldiers are also occupying Lebanese territory at six points along the Blue Line that divides the two countries, in violation of the cease-fire.

'Against the creation of a Palestinian state'

On Sunday evening, Canada, the U.K. and Australia announced their formal recognition of Palestinian statehood, ahead of the planned announcements by France, Belgium and several other countries on Monday afternoon as the sidelines of a General Assembly meeting. These countries join 140 U.N. members states to have already recognized Palestine.

Netanyahu claimed that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger the existence of Israel and vowed to fight calls for such a state at the U.N. General Assembly.

"We will have to fight at the U.N. and on all other fronts against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for the creation of a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and constitute an absurd reward for terrorism," the prime minister declared before a cabinet meeting. "The international community will hear us on this matter in the coming days."