How Israel has become the main source of regional instability in the eyes of the Gulf

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of a Middle East map during a press conference at the Government Press Office (GPO) in Jerusalem, Sep. 4, 2024. (Credit: Abir Sultan/AFP)
It seems distant now, the time when Israel’s integration into the region’s security framework was still in its early stages. Yet it was only three years ago, in July 2022, that Joe Biden toured from Israel to Saudi Arabia, which marked the rehabilitation of Mohammad bin Salman, aiming to propose a common defense architecture against the Iranian threat. This plan was to involve expanding the so-called Abraham Accords and security pacts, in exchange for U.S. guarantees.However, while the war in Gaza has frozen these discussions, and the kingdom later toughened its conditions for establishing ties between Tel Aviv and Riyadh, Israel’s operation against Hamas officials in Doha on Sep. 9 represents, for some observers, a point of no return. On one hand, it symbolizes the new era of Israeli hegemony that has unfolded in the region over nearly...
