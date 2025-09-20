An audio recording of Hassan Nasrallah discussing Hezbollah’s rules of engagement is going viral online

An undated and previously unheard audio recording of the voice of the former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, killed in a massive Israeli bombing on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sep. 27, 2024, is circulating on social media after initially being broadcast by the television channel al-Manar. This recording suggests a military meeting between Hassan Nasrallah and the former head of the party’s elite al-Radwan unit, Ibrahim Akil, who was killed on Sep. 20 alongside about a dozen other commanders of the party during a targeted Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The “rules of engagement” in combat between Hezbollah and the Israeli army in southern Lebanon are at the heart of a one-minute and seven-second conversation between the two former party officials. The audio clip went viral on social media and was rebroadcast by the television channel al-Jadeed on Sep. 19.

According to the recording, the two officials, who are clearly not alone, decide that Hezbollah fighters will confront Israeli soldiers. The task of the two men is to establish the rules of engagement, which the fighters must follow while adapting to conditions on the ground.

The cat-and-mouse tactic

“The nature of engagement is variable. It is dictated by movements on the ground and the enemy’s capabilities, and we must quickly move to the cat-and-mouse tactic we mentioned,” emphasizes the voice identified as Ibrahim Aqil. “We have achieved a fundamental objective through this entire discussion, which allowed me to indirectly establish the general framework of orientation and thinking. We are our own masters, and all of this is nothing more than an opening of horizons. Our task is to set the rules of engagement against the enemy. You are then free to act according to the conditions on the ground,” continues the voice.

“It is illogical to create rigid models. That would make things difficult,” says the voice identified as Hassan Nasrallah. “If you agree, we will adopt the vision mentioned by the hajj [apparently Ibrahim Aqil]. We will therefore set our rules of engagement and tell our sector leaders: here are the rules you will follow and on the basis of which you will fight.”

Mixed reactions online

Reactions to this recording came quickly and, as always, reflect the deep division between Hezbollah supporters, who pay tribute to their leader killed by the Israeli army, and critics of the party, who denounce its illegal arsenal. “We miss you, the noblest of men… May God bless you!” reacted Taghrid Hamed on X. Meanwhile, al-Aqeel Jawad shared a previous speech by Hassan Nasrallah. “He reminds us that the battle against this cancerous entity may be long, but its horizon and outcome are clear for the fighters,” he emphasized on X.

“The release of these recordings is the clearest proof that the party unconsciously knows it is finished, which is not wrong,” retorted the user Lebanese Voice.

“Hassan… Hassan… Your supporters have abandoned you! They let you die underground in the most atrocious way, just as they let Hashem Safieddine, the last Hezbollah secretary-general, die…” added another commenter identifying herself as “Nameless.”