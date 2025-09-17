Over 100 gather in Ain al-Mreisseh for pager attack commemoration | LIVE

Four military vehicles have been deployed in Ain al-Mreisseh, the starting point of the march organized to commemorate the "Pager Attack".

The event was called for by Khalil Harb, a former journalist with as-Safir newspaper.

“We launched this call along with other figures to say that our blood is not cheap, and that such a crime must not be tolerated on our land,” he told L’Orient Today.

The choice of Ain al-Mreisseh as the starting location was made “to avoid any political affiliation being read into it.” The march is expected to end near the American University of Beirut, along the seafront. A survivor of the Pager Attack is expected to speak.