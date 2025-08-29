Snapback returns: Lost bet for Tehran?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After a final compromise attempt failed, France, Germany, and the UK (the E3) announced on Aug. 28 that they were triggering the UN’s “snapback” mechanism, aiming to restore sanctions on Iran suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal.European officials cite Tehran’s failure to comply with its JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran nuclear deal) commitments as the main reason.These concerns mainly involve the acceleration of Iran’s uranium enrichment program — which, according to some sources, has reached 60 percent purity — and its large, unverified stocks of highly enriched uranium. The sanctions reimposition mechanism is embedded in U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, allowing for the swift restoration of sanctions if Iran seriously violates the agreement.In thirty days, Iran will again face frozen assets, visa bans, an...

After a final compromise attempt failed, France, Germany, and the UK (the E3) announced on Aug. 28 that they were triggering the UN’s “snapback” mechanism, aiming to restore sanctions on Iran suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal.European officials cite Tehran’s failure to comply with its JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran nuclear deal) commitments as the main reason.These concerns mainly involve the acceleration of Iran’s uranium enrichment program — which, according to some sources, has reached 60 percent purity — and its large, unverified stocks of highly enriched uranium. The sanctions reimposition mechanism is embedded in U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, allowing for the swift restoration of sanctions if Iran seriously violates the agreement.In thirty days, Iran will again face frozen assets, visa...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in