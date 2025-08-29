Snapback returns: Lost bet for Tehran?

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saluting during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of the eighth Shia Imam Reza, in Tehran, on Aug. 24, 2025. (Credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AFP)
After a final compromise attempt failed, France, Germany, and the UK (the E3) announced on Aug. 28 that they were triggering the UN’s “snapback” mechanism, aiming to restore sanctions on Iran suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal.European officials cite Tehran’s failure to comply with its JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran nuclear deal) commitments as the main reason.These concerns mainly involve the acceleration of Iran’s uranium enrichment program — which, according to some sources, has reached 60 percent purity — and its large, unverified stocks of highly enriched uranium. The sanctions reimposition mechanism is embedded in U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, allowing for the swift restoration of sanctions if Iran seriously violates the agreement.In thirty days, Iran will again face frozen assets, visa bans, an...
After a final compromise attempt failed, France, Germany, and the UK (the E3) announced on Aug. 28 that they were triggering the UN’s “snapback” mechanism, aiming to restore sanctions on Iran suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal.European officials cite Tehran’s failure to comply with its JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran nuclear deal) commitments as the main reason.These concerns mainly involve the acceleration of Iran’s uranium enrichment program — which, according to some sources, has reached 60 percent purity — and its large, unverified stocks of highly enriched uranium. The sanctions reimposition mechanism is embedded in U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, allowing for the swift restoration of sanctions if Iran seriously violates the agreement.In thirty days, Iran will again face frozen assets, visa...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.