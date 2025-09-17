Israeli army begins ground offensive on Gaza, Beirut Port blast suspect arrested in Hungary, one year on from pager attack: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Sept. 17.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 17 September 2025 00:08
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates from the Israeli offensive on Gaza and the possibility of resuming cease-fire talks.8 a.m.: Sit-ins by public sector employees and a protest by retired Lebanese Army personnel at Riad al-Solh Square.11 a.m.: Qatar Charity inaugurates its Lebanon office under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s patronage at the Grand Serail.12 p.m.: Sovereign Front MPs meet in Achrafieh to decide next steps in their complaint against Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.3 p.m.: Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.5 p.m.: March in Beirut from Ain al-Mreisseh to Manara to honor victims of the Israeli pager attack. Israeli army marches on Gaza City: Tens of thousands of people fled under bombs from Gaza City...
