Israeli army begins ground offensive on Gaza, Beirut Port blast suspect arrested in Hungary, one year on from pager attack: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates from the Israeli offensive on Gaza and the possibility of resuming cease-fire talks.8 a.m.: Sit-ins by public sector employees and a protest by retired Lebanese Army personnel at Riad al-Solh Square.11 a.m.: Qatar Charity inaugurates its Lebanon office under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's patronage at the Grand Serail.12 p.m.: Sovereign Front MPs meet in Achrafieh to decide next steps in their complaint against Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.3 p.m.: Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.5 p.m.: March in Beirut from Ain al-Mreisseh to Manara to honor victims of the Israeli pager attack. Israeli army marches on Gaza City: Tens of thousands of people fled under bombs from Gaza City...

