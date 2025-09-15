Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Closing L'Orient-Le Jour's 'Un vent de liberté' festival in style


L'OLJ / By Nanette ZIADE RITTER, 15 September 2025 10:13

Closing L'Orient-Le Jour's 'Un vent de liberté' festival in style

Elie Fayad and John Achkar with Anthony Bou Habib and Sarah Shehadeh, winners of the debating contest. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'OLJ)

BEIRUT — L’Orient-Le Jour’s festival, marking the newspaper’s 100th anniversary, closed its doors on Sunday after three days of debates, activities and exhibitions. Comedian John Achkar, who will perform at the Olympia on Oct. 6, 2025, served as a jury member in the student debate competition. Achkar said he was “curious about the spontaneity of the rebuttals on site” and about the participants’ reactions. Starting at 3 p.m., four teams from the faculties of law, political science, literature, philosophy and technology at Saint Joseph University of Beirut (USJ) faced off. The topics were revealed on-site. Revisit day 2 Art under surveillance and activism under fire | Day two of discussions at the L'Orient-Le Jour festival After two elimination rounds, the winners were Anthony Bou Habib and Sarah Shehadeh, selected by a jury of...
