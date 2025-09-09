Government welcomes army's disarmament plan, Nawaf Salam reaffirms

After his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed on Tuesday that the army’s plan to disarm militias — Hezbollah chief among them — across all Lebanese territory, which was presented to the Cabinet on Sept. 5, "is being positively considered by the government."

"The army’s plan will be monitored monthly; it has been well received by the government and is being dealt with positively ... There will be no backtracking on these decisions, and we will move forward with their implementation," the prime minister reiterated from Ain al-Tineh.

During the Sept. 5 session, held a month after the government tasked the army with developing a disarmament plan by year’s end, the executive "welcomed" the plan without setting a specific timetable for its execution.

In his first comment after that session, Salam told the Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat on Saturday that the government "continues the process of extending the authority of the state by its own means," adding that the disarmament plan by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack “requires mutual implementation by both parties, which Israel has yet to respect.”

Nabih Berri, head of the Amal movement and a key Hezbollah ally, met Monday with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace and with Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal in Ain al-Tineh.

Regarding his relationship with the legislative chief, Salam stressed that “there has never been a break, neither direct nor indirect, with Berri.” He explained that this relationship remains steady and exists on two levels: with the political leader and head of a major movement, and with the parliament speaker. Nevertheless, Salam emphasized his commitment to the principle of separation of powers.

Since early August, Amal and Hezbollah had criticized the government for its decision to disarm Hezbollah by year’s end. But, following the Sept. 5 session, Hezbollah and Amal cautiously welcomed the cabinet’s decision due to the lack of a fixed timetable — a key requirement for the pro-Iranian group, which refuses to hand over its weapons as long as Israel continues daily violations of the cease-fire in Lebanon.

Asked about Israeli strikes that hit the Bekaa on Monday and the Chouf on Tuesday, Salam told reporters: “Every time an Israeli drone flies over, I shouldn’t have to comment every time,” before reiterating that “the government’s position has always been that these strikes are violations of the cease-fire agreement” reached in November 2024.

As for the term "defense strategy," often used by Hezbollah in reference to any potential dialogue about its arsenal, the prime minister clarified that “the government has never spoken about a defense strategy but rather a national security strategy that encompasses various aspects and forms part of the ministerial statement’s commitments which the government will work on.” He further emphasized that “decisions are taken exclusively within constitutional institutions, not through parallel discussions.”

The prime minister also pointed out that “the Lebanese Army needs further assistance given the heavy responsibilities it bears,” stressing the need to "reinforce its equipment and provide increased financial support to boost soldiers’ salaries."

Salam finally expressed “the government’s hope to see a new international conference to support the army, like the previous Rome conference, as promised by French President Emmanuel Macron.” Macron’s special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, is expected in Beirut on Wednesday, ahead of two planned conferences: one on reconstruction in Lebanon and another in support of the army. No dates have been set for either event.

Raggi: Disarmament south of the Litani within three months

Foreign Minister Joe Rajji told AFP that the Lebanese Army must complete the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River, near the Israeli border, within three months as part of the army’s five-phase plan.

The implementation of the first phase will be accompanied by “security measures” across the entire national territory, Rajji specified. The Lebanese foreign minister added that the other four phases concern other Lebanese regions, including Beirut and the Bekaa, “but with no specific deadlines.”