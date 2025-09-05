L’Orient-Le Jour reveals the main elements of the Army’s plan to monopolize weapons

Informed sources reveal that the plan presented by the Lebanese Army includes no specific timetable. It is structured around five steps aimed at restricting weapons to state control. The process begins with ongoing Army operations south of the Litani River, followed by expansion into the area between the Litani and Awali rivers, then to Beirut and its suburbs, next to the Bekaa, and finally across the entire Lebanese territory in the 5th phase.

The sources say the Army’s plan is rigorously designed and includes all the operational capacities of the military institution, while highlighting obstacles and challenges — most notably pressing needs for human resources, as well as technical, logistical, military, and engineering support deemed essential to achieve the expansion of its authority and control throughout the country.

According to these sources, the Lebanese Army will decide how to deploy in the various regions to carry out the weapons withdrawal, based on its available resources, while submitting a detailed monthly report on its actions to the government.

The plan also specifies that the cessation of Israeli hostilities and their withdrawal are essential conditions for the Army’s full deployment across Lebanese territory.

Finally, the plan calls for reinforcing military presence and checkpoints in key areas to prevent the transport or smuggling of weapons. It also includes securing the Lebanese-Syrian border, closing illegal crossings, combating weapons and drug trafficking, and continuing the collection of arms in Palestinian refugee camps.