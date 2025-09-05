Israel Katz says 'gates of hell opened' in Gaza as army prepares to escalate operations l LIVE

Finland to sign Franco-Saudi on two-state solution
Finland said today it would sign a French-Saudi declaration supporting a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians but did not set a date for recognizing Palestinian statehood, AFP reported.
“The process led by France and Saudi Arabia is the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution,” Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen wrote on X.
Finland’s right-wing coalition is divided on the issue, with the far-right Finns Party and the Christian Democrats opposed. Valtonen said, “Finland is committed to recognizing the state of Palestine at some point in the future,” without giving a timeline.
Israel Katz says ‘gates of hell’ open in Gaza
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X that the "gates of hell opened" in Gaza, vowing to intensify military strikes. "Now the bolt is being removed from the gates of hell in Gaza," he added.
He announced a first evacuation order for a high-rise building slated for attack, though the army has not made this public.
“When the door opens, it will not close and the activity of the Israeli army will intensify,” Katz added, urging Hamas to “accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and disarmament — or they will be destroyed."
French actress to join Gaza-bound aid flotilla
French actress Adèle Haenel told AFP she will travel from Tunis to Gaza aboard the Global Sumud flotilla to show Palestinians that “humanity is still there.”
“At this dramatic moment in history, I made the decision to board one of the boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla’s humanitarian mission,” Haenel said.
Israeli drone drops sound bomb in southern Lebanon
An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near a motorcycle in Yaroun, Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon, without causing injuries, our regional correspondent reported.
19 killed in Israeli strikes around Gaza City
Gaza’s civil defense agency said Friday that 19 people were killed in a series of Israeli strikes in and around Gaza City, AFP reported.
Spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the attacks hit buildings and tents housing displaced residents in several neighborhoods and on the city’s outskirts, where the U.N. says more than a million people face famine.
Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages
Hamas’ military wing released a video Thursday showing two Israeli hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. The three-and-a-half-minute video shows one hostage in a car moving through destroyed buildings, asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Hebrew not to carry out the planned offensive on Gaza City.
The hostage says he is in Gaza City and that the video was filmed on Aug. 28, 2025. AFP could not verify the footage or its date, while Haaretz identified one of the men as Guy Gilboa-Dalal.
Earlier, the Israeli army warned the hostages’ families that planned operations in Gaza City “increase the risks” of injury or death for those held by Hamas and that they should prepare for possible “psychological terror” tactics, including staged releases.
Death toll of Israeli strike on Ansarieh rises to two
One of the Syrian workers wounded Wednesday night in an Israeli strike on a construction equipment warehouse between Ansarieh and Adloun in southern Lebanon has died, our regional correspondent reported.
Israeli machine gun fire reported in southern Lebanon last night
Machine gun fire hit southern Lebanon after 10 p.m., targeting the outskirts of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) from the Israeli position at Ramtha on the disputed heights of Kfar Shuba, our regional correspondent reported.
Additional shots were also fired at the Khiam Plain (Marjayoun) from Israel’s position on Hamames Hill, which remains under Israeli occupation. The attacks in Khiam come in the context of 'warning' leaflets dropped yesterday by the Israeli army.
Around midnight, an explosion was heard in Ramieh (Bint Jbeil), though its cause was not immediately identified.
EU commissioner calls Gaza situation ‘genocide’
European Commissioner Teresa Ribera on Thursday described the situation in Gaza as “genocide,” criticizing the inaction of the 27 EU member states. She is the first member of the EU executive to use that term.
"The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe's failure to act and speak with one voice, even as protests spread across European cities and 14 U.N. Security Council members call for an immediate cease-fire," Teresa Ribera said at the opening ceremony of the academic year at the Sciences Po university in Paris.
UNICEF warns Gaza children facing ‘unthinkable’ conditions
UNICEF warned Thursday that “childhood cannot survive” in Gaza City as Israel prepares to take control of the enclave’s most populous area.
"The world is sounding the alarm about what an intensified military offensive in Gaza City could bring — a catastrophe for the almost 1 million people who remain there," spokeswoman Tess Ingram said. "This unthinkable is not looming — it is already here. The escalation is underway."
Ingram added that famine, malnutrition, displacement, and bombing are putting children at extreme risk. "This is what famine in a war zone looks like, and it was everywhere I looked in Gaza City," she added.
She said the crisis is "not accidental. It is the direct consequence of choices that have turned Gaza City and indeed the entire Strip into a place where people's lives are under attack, from every angle, every day."
Hamas officials meet Iranian minister
A delegation of Hamas officials met Monday in Doha with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Israel’s possible annexation of the West Bank, following statements by Israeli ministers, the group said.
U.S. sanctions three Palestinian rights groups
The United States announced new sanctions overnight against three Palestinian human rights organizations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Haaretz reported. The groups targeted are al-Haq, the al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.
The State Department accused them of "taking actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel" and of "continuing to support terrorism, including incitement and glorification of violence," alleging they had provided financial assistance to Palestinian militant groups.
Three Palestinians hurt in settler attack near Hebron
About 30 Israeli settlers attacked the village of Khallet al-Daba, south of Hebron, injuring three Palestinians, activists in the southern occupied West Bank said Tuesday, according to Haaretz.
The Israeli army said it was aware of the incident and had sent troops to the area. The Red Crescent said the injured were aged 84, 64 and 13, and were taken to the hospital.
Khallet al-Daba is one of 12 villages in Massafer Yatta, home to more than 1,000 residents. Demolitions have intensified there in recent months, and in May, Israeli authorities destroyed most of the village’s infrastructure.
