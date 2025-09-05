Lebanon's Cabinet set to review Hezbollah arms plan, US pushes 'final' Gaza truce deal: Everything you need to know this Friday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Sep. 5, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Updates on Israel's expanded Gaza offensive and progress in truce talks8:30 a.m. – A meeting will be held at the headquarters of the Keserwan–Ftouh Union of Municipalities to discuss the water crisis affecting the area and ways to address it and limit its impact.3:00 p.m.– Cabinet meeting will be held at the Baabda Presidential Palace to present and discuss the implementation plan for arms monopoly, which the army was tasked with drafting.2:30 p.m. – Joint Parliamentary Subcommittee session chaired by Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab Army to present Hezbollah disarmament plan to Cabinet today: The Lebanese Army is set to unveil to Cabinet today its plan on how to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Sep. 5, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Updates on Israel's expanded Gaza offensive and progress in truce talks8:30 a.m. – A meeting will be held at the headquarters of the Keserwan–Ftouh Union of Municipalities to discuss the water crisis affecting the area and ways to address it and limit its impact.3:00 p.m.– Cabinet meeting will be held at the Baabda Presidential Palace to present and discuss the implementation plan for arms monopoly, which the army was tasked with drafting.2:30 p.m. – Joint Parliamentary Subcommittee session chaired by Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab Army to present Hezbollah disarmament plan to Cabinet today: The Lebanese Army is set to unveil to Cabinet today its plan on how to disarm Hezbollah by the end...