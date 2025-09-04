Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SECURITY

Arms trafficker operating between Syria and Lebanon arrested by ISF

By L'Orient Today staff, 04 September 2025 15:23

Arms trafficker operating between Syria and Lebanon arrested by ISF

A. B. (born in 1997), arrested by the Internal Security Forces (ISF) for "trafficking of war weapons from Syria to Lebanon through illegal crossings." (Credit: ISF.)

BEIRUT — The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Thursday, in a statement, the arrest of a Lebanese man, A. B. (born in 1997), involved in "trafficking of war weapons from Syria to Lebanon through illegal crossings."

He was arrested following an ambush set up by the ISF. A patrol had spotted the suspected trafficker on Monday in Tell Abbass al-Gharbi, in Akkar (North Lebanon), driving an orange "Rapid" utility van, the statement said.

He was in possession of 12 RPG launchers (anti-tank rocket launchers) and their corresponding projectiles.

According to the ISF, the suspected trafficker "admitted to the charges against him" during his interrogation. The man, already known to law enforcement for "a history of shootings and human trafficking," was referred to the competent judiciary, the ISF concluded.

The Lebanese Army reinforced its presence at the Lebanon-Syria border after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, in order to address issues related to the border's porosity as part of broader anti-smuggling and anti-trafficking efforts. Since then, the Lebanese Army and ISF regularly announce weapons seizures and the arrest of smugglers.

Syrian delegation in Beirut: Mitri reveals the behind the scenes

During a coordination meeting between Lebanon and Syria held Monday in Beirut, the two sides decided to "intensify efforts to fight smuggling, a mutual request of both countries," said Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who oversees Lebanese-Syrian relations, to L'Orient Today following the meeting.

On Aug. 19, the Syrian police arrested in the Homs region a truck loaded with rockets heading towards Lebanon. On Aug. 26, a Syrian driver in possession of a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was arrested by the Lebanese Army in Akkar.

In February and March, clashes linked to smuggling operations pitted Syrian security forces against Lebanese Shiite clans living near the border.

In mid-July, the army closed several illegal crossings in the Masharii al-Qaa area. These routes were widely used for clandestine passage as well as for the trafficking of goods and fuel.

