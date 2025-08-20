Syrian police arrest truck loaded with rockets headed to Lebanon

The directorate of Syrian Internal Security Forces in the Homs region announced Tuesday that it had seized a truck loaded with Grad rockets, "which was headed toward Lebanon," according to the Syrian outlet al-Ekhbaria al-Souriya.

The outlet's post on X stated that "the truck fell into an ambush laid by Syrian forces near the Lebanese border, the weapons were seized, and the driver cited." The post was accompanied by a video showing Syrian police officers unloading the rockets from the truck.

L’Orient-Le Jour was unable to verify the information through an independent source or from the Lebanese Army, a source from which noted that the incidents occurred outside Lebanese territory and that it therefore had no information on the matter.

Weapons seizures are not uncommon along the Lebanese-Syrian border since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, while the fight against smuggling continues on both sides. Several operations were announced in July by authorities from both countries, who said they thwarted numerous smuggling attempts and arrested suspects. These operations have increased amid debate over the disarmament of armed groups in Lebanon, notably Hezbollah.