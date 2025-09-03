Syrian delegation in Beirut: Mitri reveals the behind the scenes

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After being postponed for several days, the coordination meeting between Lebanon and Syria finally took place on Monday in Beirut, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who welcomed a Syrian delegation. This meeting, the first of its kind since the fall of the Syrian regime, is intended to address issues of common concern to both countries, notably that of Syrian refugees and detainees in Lebanese prisons.The Syrian delegation included former minister and director of Arab affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, former minister and director of the Consular Department Mohamad Yaacoub al-Omar, and Mohammad Reda Mondher Jalkhi, president of the Syrian National Commission for Missing Persons. While this is not (yet) a ministerial delegation, the officials in question appear to be fairly close to Syrian...

After being postponed for several days, the coordination meeting between Lebanon and Syria finally took place on Monday in Beirut, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who welcomed a Syrian delegation. This meeting, the first of its kind since the fall of the Syrian regime, is intended to address issues of common concern to both countries, notably that of Syrian refugees and detainees in Lebanese prisons.The Syrian delegation included former minister and director of Arab affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, former minister and director of the Consular Department Mohamad Yaacoub al-Omar, and Mohammad Reda Mondher Jalkhi, president of the Syrian National Commission for Missing Persons. While this is not (yet) a ministerial delegation, the officials in question appear to be fairly close to Syrian...

