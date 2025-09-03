Syrian delegation in Beirut: Mitri reveals the behind the scenes

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri welcomes a Syrian delegation in Beirut on Sept. 1, 2025. (Credit: NNA)
After being postponed for several days, the coordination meeting between Lebanon and Syria finally took place on Monday in Beirut, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who welcomed a Syrian delegation. This meeting, the first of its kind since the fall of the Syrian regime, is intended to address issues of common concern to both countries, notably that of Syrian refugees and detainees in Lebanese prisons.The Syrian delegation included former minister and director of Arab affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, former minister and director of the Consular Department Mohamad Yaacoub al-Omar, and Mohammad Reda Mondher Jalkhi, president of the Syrian National Commission for Missing Persons. While this is not (yet) a ministerial delegation, the officials in question appear to be fairly close to Syrian...
