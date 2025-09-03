Hezbollah's disarmament will be Lebanese or will not be

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The Lebanese government’s historic decision to disarm Hezbollah marks both the culmination of a long struggle and the start of a process fraught with uncertainty and risk.Now largely obsolete in the face of Israeli military superiority — and with the prospect of rearmament weakened by the fall of the Assad regime — Hezbollah’s weapons have lost the semblance of legitimacy once granted by Cabinet declarations. Even using them for show on the domestic stage now amounts to open rebellion, a risk Hezbollah can no longer afford.Despite this reality, political intention alone cannot contain the weapons. Their presence, even "sterilized," in Hezbollah’s hands, remains a fundamental obstacle to the rule of law and public authority. It also carries the seeds of future confrontation with Israel, which is pursuing an increasingly...

The Lebanese government’s historic decision to disarm Hezbollah marks both the culmination of a long struggle and the start of a process fraught with uncertainty and risk.Now largely obsolete in the face of Israeli military superiority — and with the prospect of rearmament weakened by the fall of the Assad regime — Hezbollah’s weapons have lost the semblance of legitimacy once granted by Cabinet declarations. Even using them for show on the domestic stage now amounts to open rebellion, a risk Hezbollah can no longer afford.Despite this reality, political intention alone cannot contain the weapons. Their presence, even "sterilized," in Hezbollah’s hands, remains a fundamental obstacle to the rule of law and public authority. It also carries the seeds of future confrontation with Israel, which is pursuing an...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in