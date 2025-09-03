COMMENTARY
Hezbollah's disarmament will be Lebanese or will not be
L'OLJ / By Albert KOSTANIAN, 03 September 2025 19:25
The Lebanese government’s historic decision to disarm Hezbollah marks both the culmination of a long struggle and the start of a process fraught with uncertainty and risk.Now largely obsolete in the face of Israeli military superiority — and with the prospect of rearmament weakened by the fall of the Assad regime — Hezbollah’s weapons have lost the semblance of legitimacy once granted by Cabinet declarations. Even using them for show on the domestic stage now amounts to open rebellion, a risk Hezbollah can no longer afford.Despite this reality, political intention alone cannot contain the weapons. Their presence, even "sterilized," in Hezbollah’s hands, remains a fundamental obstacle to the rule of law and public authority. It also carries the seeds of future confrontation with Israel, which is pursuing an increasingly...
