UNIFIL denounces Israeli drone attack on peacekeepers, one of the 'most serious' since start of truce

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday condemned what it called a “serious” Israeli drone attack on its peacekeepers, which it said took place Tuesday while soldiers were clearing a road near Marwahine (Sour district).

In a statement, UNIFIL said Israeli army drones dropped four grenades near a convoy of peacekeepers who were working to clear a road blocked near the Blue Line. One device landed about 20 meters away and three others about 100 meters from the soldiers and vehicles before the drones returned south into Israeli territory, the force said.

UNIFIL stressed that the Israeli army had been notified in advance of the scheduled work, southeast of Marwahine, a few kilometers from the Jabal Blat position still occupied by Israel. The work was suspended for safety reasons, with the force denouncing “one of the most serious attacks” on its personnel since the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire took effect.

During Israel’s war on Lebanon last fall, UNIFIL positions came under repeated fire. Between October and November, the force reported multiple Israeli attacks that injured several peacekeepers, including an assault on a watchtower. Israeli tanks also blocked access to a UNIFIL site and fired tear gas at a building. Some positions were also targeted by rockets of unknown origin launched from Lebanese territory.

UNIFIL called the drone attack “a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” stressing that “any action endangering peacekeepers and U.N. property, as well as interference in their duties, is unacceptable.” It added that the Israeli army is responsible for ensuring the safety of peacekeepers carrying out tasks mandated by the U.N. Security Council.

The Security Council renewed UNIFIL’s mandate in August for a final time, requiring the force to begin a one-year withdrawal plan by the end of 2026, wrapping up its mission in late 2027. Both the United States and Israel have criticized the mission as ineffective, citing Hezbollah’s continued entrenchment in the south since the 2006 war.