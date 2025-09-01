Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SOUTH LEBANON

Lebanese authorities deny claims of Israelis having coffee in Marjayoun

Al-Akhbar reported that uniformed Israeli soldiers entered Burj al-Muluk, near the Israeli settlement of Metula, bought four cups of coffee from a small stand, and left without being stopped.

L'Orient Today / By Ghadir Hamadi, 01 September 2025 14:40

The Lebanese Army and southern residents in Houla (Marjayoun) on Feb. 18, 2025. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient Today)

BEIRUT — Lebanese security sources and a local head of municipality on Monday denied to L'Orient Today claims made by Lebanese pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar that Israelis, including uniformed soldiers and others dressed as civilians, were having coffee and dinner in two different towns in south Lebanon.Al-Akhbar reported Monday that, according to a local resident, four individuals entered a restaurant in Marjayoun last week and had lunch. Upon leaving, the restaurant owner was surprised when they attempted to pay the bill in Israeli shekels. It then became clear that they were "Israelis freely roaming the areas near the border."In a separate incident, the newspaper claimed that uniformed Israeli soldiers bought four cups of coffee from a small coffee stand in Burj al-Muluk. They allegedly continued on their way without...
