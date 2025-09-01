Lebanese authorities deny claims of Israelis having coffee in Marjayoun

The Lebanese Army and southern residents in Houla (Marjayoun) on Feb. 18, 2025. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient Today)
BEIRUT — Lebanese security sources and a local head of municipality on Monday denied to L'Orient Today claims made by Lebanese pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar that Israelis, including uniformed soldiers and others dressed as civilians, were having coffee and dinner in two different towns in south Lebanon.Al-Akhbar reported Monday that, according to a local resident, four individuals entered a restaurant in Marjayoun last week and had lunch. Upon leaving, the restaurant owner was surprised when they attempted to pay the bill in Israeli shekels. It then became clear that they were "Israelis freely roaming the areas near the border."In a separate incident, the newspaper claimed that uniformed Israeli soldiers bought four cups of coffee from a small coffee stand in Burj al-Muluk. They allegedly continued on their way without...
BEIRUT — Lebanese security sources and a local head of municipality on Monday denied to L'Orient Today claims made by Lebanese pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar that Israelis, including uniformed soldiers and others dressed as civilians, were having coffee and dinner in two different towns in south Lebanon.Al-Akhbar reported Monday that, according to a local resident, four individuals entered a restaurant in Marjayoun last week and had lunch. Upon leaving, the restaurant owner was surprised when they attempted to pay the bill in Israeli shekels. It then became clear that they were "Israelis freely roaming the areas near the border."In a separate incident, the newspaper claimed that uniformed Israeli soldiers bought four cups of coffee from a small coffee stand in Burj al-Muluk. They allegedly continued on their way without...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.