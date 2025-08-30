Salam: The government will spare no effort to preserve every square centimeter of the territory

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Saturday that the government will do everything possible to preserve “every square centimeter” of Lebanon, as Israel continues to occupy at least six positions in the south. The cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sep. 5 to review the Lebanese Army’s plan to regain the state’s monopoly on arms.

Salam spoke from Dar al-Fatwa, Lebanon’s highest Sunni authority, where he attended a meeting of the Higher Islamic Sharia Council. Ahead of the meeting, he held private talks with the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdellatif Deriane, on “the latest developments on the Lebanese scene,” which remains divided over the issue of militia disarmament.

‘Priority is state reconstruction’

According to a Dar al-Fatwa press release, Salam said during the meeting that “the Council of Ministers will spare no effort to preserve every square centimeter of the national territory,” adding that his work is driven by the desire to “cement the concept of a strong and just state.”

“The reconstruction of the state must remain a priority during this delicate period Lebanon is experiencing, whatever storms and obstacles arise,” he said, pledging to “implement reforms and extend the authority of the state over its entire territory using its own forces to strengthen the country and its institutions.”

He added: “Despite difficulties and challenges, our most powerful weapon will remain national unity, willpower, determination and optimism, to achieve security in our homeland, battered by continued Israeli aggression.”

The political tandem and its allies argue that any disarmament of Hezbollah could open the door to further Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.

Mufti Deriane, for his part, praised the “patience and efforts” of the prime minister and expressed his willingness to support the government.

The council also welcomed the government’s Aug. 5 decision to restore the state’s monopoly on arms and extend sovereignty over the entire territory by the end of the year. “Such a decision is a natural right under all international constitutional systems,” the statement said. Restoring the monopoly on arms “constitutes the first step to deter Israeli attacks” and ends the “pretexts” Israel uses to justify its occupation and strikes, according to Dar al-Fatwa.

Security situation

In addition to occupying several positions in Lebanese territory, the Israeli army continues near-daily strikes on southern Lebanon and, more sporadically, on the Bekaa and the southern suburbs of Beirut, despite the cease-fire that came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024. The truce followed 13 months of war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, including two months of intense conflict from mid-September to late November.

The importance of ‘rescue initiatives’

The Islamic council also stressed “the importance of rescue initiatives, internal and external, to prevent Lebanon from further wars,” likely referring to the U.S. roadmap intended to implement the cease-fire fully. The recent visit of U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to Beirut earlier this week cast doubt on the plan’s feasibility, with the Amal-Hezbollah tandem rejecting disarmament, citing insufficient Israeli and American guarantees. Washington and Tel Aviv continue to insist on a full surrender of militia arsenals before any withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Dar al-Fatwa also expressed support and solidarity with the prime minister, who has come under pressure following the government’s decision to restore the state’s monopoly on force. Several campaigns in recent weeks have targeted Salam, accusing him of defending Israeli interests. The council called on Lebanese citizens to “rally” around the cabinet and its “courageous” leader and to end “political squabbles” that could “drag the country into harmful discord.” It also paid tribute to the Lebanese army, which “faces those who threaten Lebanon,” citing both external and internal risks.

Hezbollah chief Naim Kassem warned on Aug. 15 of a “confrontation” if disarmament were imposed.

Syrian and Islamist detainees

On other political issues, the council called for resolution of the situation of “Islamist detainees and Syrian prisoners,” most of whom are incarcerated without trial, demanding “fair trials.” The issue has returned to the forefront following the rise to power in Damascus of a new regime led by former jihadist leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. The fate of Syrian detainees is expected to be discussed Monday during the visit of a Syrian delegation — the first since Assad’s regime was overthrown in early December. Nearly two months after a Dar al-Fatwa delegation visited Sharaa in early July, the council expressed hope that Syria “advances toward freedom, respect for human rights and the unity of its people.”