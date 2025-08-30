Turkey claims severing all ties with Israel

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during an extraordinary session at the Parliament in Ankara, Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Friday, Aug. 29, that Ankara had cut all economic and trade ties with Israel, banned Israeli ships from Turkish ports, and closed Turkish airspace to Israeli aircraft. Turkish vessels will also be barred from docking in Israel, Fidan said during an extraordinary session of Parliament dedicated to the Israeli assault on Gaza and the regional situation.“No other country in the world has imposed sanctions as sweeping as Turkey,” Fidan declared. His remarks came as international criticism mounted amid famine in Gaza and as the Israeli army prepared a major offensive on Gaza City, expected to displace nearly a million Palestinians. In the news Security agreement with Turkey contributes to Syria's regional repositioning New measures?“His statement left some ambiguity: Turkey had already...
