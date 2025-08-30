Turkey claims severing all ties with Israel

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Friday, Aug. 29, that Ankara had cut all economic and trade ties with Israel, banned Israeli ships from Turkish ports, and closed Turkish airspace to Israeli aircraft. Turkish vessels will also be barred from docking in Israel, Fidan said during an extraordinary session of Parliament dedicated to the Israeli assault on Gaza and the regional situation.“No other country in the world has imposed sanctions as sweeping as Turkey,” Fidan declared. His remarks came as international criticism mounted amid famine in Gaza and as the Israeli army prepared a major offensive on Gaza City, expected to displace nearly a million Palestinians. In the news Security agreement with Turkey contributes to Syria's regional repositioning New measures?“His statement left some ambiguity: Turkey had already...

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Friday, Aug. 29, that Ankara had cut all economic and trade ties with Israel, banned Israeli ships from Turkish ports, and closed Turkish airspace to Israeli aircraft. Turkish vessels will also be barred from docking in Israel, Fidan said during an extraordinary session of Parliament dedicated to the Israeli assault on Gaza and the regional situation.“No other country in the world has imposed sanctions as sweeping as Turkey,” Fidan declared. His remarks came as international criticism mounted amid famine in Gaza and as the Israeli army prepared a major offensive on Gaza City, expected to displace nearly a million Palestinians. In the news Security agreement with Turkey contributes to Syria's regional repositioning New measures?“His statement left some ambiguity: Turkey had...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in