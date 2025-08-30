Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UNIFIL: Lebanon wins some time, but the future is more uncertain than ever

Although U.N. soldiers will remain in southern Lebanon until 2027, the post-withdrawal phase remains dependent on a serious alternative — and, above all, on Israel.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 30 August 2025 10:44

UNIFIL: Lebanon wins some time, but the future is more uncertain than ever

A French UNIFIL soldier, on July 8, 2025, at a Lebanese Army base in Sour, South Lebanon. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L’Orient-Le Jour)

Lebanon, with France’s support, has won its diplomatic bet. But the hardest part still lies ahead.At its Thursday meeting, the U.N. Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until the end of 2026, setting the stage for a withdrawal to be completed by December 2027. From then on, Lebanon will, for the first time in decades, be without the "Blue Helmets" in the South.That will put the country to the test of implementing its pledge to disarm Hezbollah and entrust exclusive security control of southern Lebanon to the Lebanese Army. What awaits the region without UNIFIL is uncertain. For now, it is too early to weigh the consequences — more than a year before the deadline — and, above all, to know how Israel will act once the U.N. force leaves.“We have always been in favor of...
