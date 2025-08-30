UNIFIL: Lebanon wins some time, but the future is more uncertain than ever

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Lebanon, with France’s support, has won its diplomatic bet. But the hardest part still lies ahead.At its Thursday meeting, the U.N. Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until the end of 2026, setting the stage for a withdrawal to be completed by December 2027. From then on, Lebanon will, for the first time in decades, be without the "Blue Helmets" in the South.That will put the country to the test of implementing its pledge to disarm Hezbollah and entrust exclusive security control of southern Lebanon to the Lebanese Army. What awaits the region without UNIFIL is uncertain. For now, it is too early to weigh the consequences — more than a year before the deadline — and, above all, to know how Israel will act once the U.N. force leaves.“We have always been in favor of...

