Crash, chase and justice: An unusual tale of things working out

I had just passed the Ring Bridge, heading into the Fakhreddine tunnel downtown. Luna, my four-legged companion, had her head poking out of the window, enjoying the view.

After a long day at work, I looked forward to my usual evening walk with her in Beirut’s Biel. Little did I know that, instead, I’d be speeding through the city on a heart-pounding car chase.

The tunnel was pitch black, as usual. I slowed down, signaled left and edged into the lane. Before I could look at the side mirror to check my left side, a Porsche SUV came flying past, overtaking without signaling. It cut across me, brushing dangerously close. I slowed slightly, shook my head, and continued.

Then, as the Porsche pulled ahead, a Range Rover swerved. The Porsche honked and sped on. In the left lane already, I flashed my headlights, and the wavering driver shifted back to their lane, giving me space to overtake. But just as my car’s front reached its rear tire, it drifted again.

I slammed the horn. Too late…

The thud was sudden and unmistakable. The Range Rover had clipped my front bumper, cracking it loose. I turned on my hazard lights and honked again, signaling for the driver to pull over. The man in the Porsche rolled down his window.

“She’s an idiot,” he shouted. “She almost hit me, too. Do you need help?”

Luna, sensing something was wrong, started barking from the back seat.

I got out of the car. We were just at the exit of the tunnel. I wasn’t angry — yet. Just rattled.

I walked toward the Range Rover, where two women in their 30s sat, one behind the wheel and the other — staring blankly ahead — in the passenger seat.

“What’s wrong with you? Did you not see me?” I asked. Luna’s panicked barking mingled with the cars speeding past us.

“What do you want?” the driver snapped, her face curled in a smug smile.

“Are you insured?” I retorted.

“I don’t know. It’s not my car,” she said.

“Okay. I’ll call mine,” I said, turning to retrieve my insurance papers from the glove compartment. As I did, she muttered mockingly, “Yeah, go, be on your way. Call whoever you need to.”

As I sat in my car, sifting through for the right phone number, I saw her taillights flicker up ahead and the Range Rover began to move.

She was driving off.

For a few seconds, I sat frozen in my seat, stunned, angry, confused.

And then the adrenaline kicked in. Gripping the wheel, I took off after her.

I knew it wasn’t the smartest thing to do — I was speeding, emotional, on unfamiliar moral ground. But at that moment, all I could think of was: you don’t get to run. Luna barked in agreement, or so I thought.

I hit the gas, weaving through the traffic and cutting her off next to a curb. "Stop," I shouted, as she opened the window and hurled a symphony of slurs. Horns blared around us. As I looked to my right to apologize to a car I had blocked, she reversed, zigzagged and managed to escape once more.

My fingers tightened around the wheel; Luna's barking from the back seat matched my racing pulse. The chase stretched on for nearly a kilometer.

Finally, near McDonald's in Ain al-Mraiseh, I got her on a perfect curve and maneuvered to block her way between my car and a curb. For a fleeting second, I caught myself smiling in the mirror, oddly proud that I had managed to pin her down. I jumped out, snapped a photo of the license plate and then her face. As a screaming match of blame ensued, she started telling passersby that I bumped into her. I paid her lies no mind.

But as soon as I saw her dialing, fear kicked in. There are too many stories of road accidents that end with someone getting shot. My hands shaking, I got back into my car and called the police. In the back, Luna had shrunk from the chaos, cowering on the floor instead of the seat.

“You can go to the police station and file a complaint,” the officer said calmly after I’d recounted everything. “You have her plate — we can find her.”

“Will anything actually happen?” I asked. “Or will it disappear like everything else in this country?”

“No, no,” he assured me. “It’s useful. You’ve done the right thing.”

I passed by the Range Rover and rolled down my window. “I’m going to the police station to file a complaint,” I said, keeping my voice steady to show nothing had rattled me, “You’re more than welcome to follow.” She responded with more slurs.

I arrived at the Bashoura police station, a portrait of a crumbling institution — peeling walls, stained floors, flickering lights — but the officers were kind.

Did I believe anything would come of it? No.

Lebanon’s road safety system is broken not just on the asphalt, but in the halls of enforcement, too. Traffic laws are rarely respected and accidents often go unpunished. And justice, when it comes, arrives late and battered.

Still, I wanted to try.

The next day, I got a call from the officer who’d taken my complaint.

“I have some good news, " he said, “The lady and her car’s owner are here at the station. Can you come in?”

I couldn’t at the time. “The owner wants to call and apologize. Should I give him your number?”

Minutes later, my phone rang. The man was calm, polite and apologetic. He told me the woman who hit me was a friend of his wife’s — she’d just arrived from the U.S., didn’t know how things worked here and panicked, he claimed.

We spoke for a while and agreed to let our insurance companies handle it. Before hanging up, he invited me over for coffee, but I politely refused. After everything, I preferred t take Luna for the walk she had missed the night before.

Lebanon’s roads are not just dangerous; they are unaccountable. Dark tunnels, lane-hopping drivers, ignored turn signals, weak insurance and normalized hit-and-runs form a mosaic of neglect. And when the system does work — through the persistence of dedicated individual police officers, or civilians who refuse to shrug it off — it still feels like an exception, not the rule.