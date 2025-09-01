Lebanon's mopeds, both killer and saviour

Cheap to run, able to weave through endless traffic and accessible to those locked out of formal employment, mopeds and motorbikes cemented their position as a mainstay of the roadscape after the country’s financial collapse and ensuing fuel crisis. Yet the same benefits that make them essential also put riders at the greatest risk.

Road safety expert and President of the Lebanese International Road Safety Academy, Kamel Ibrahim, says the number of road accidents for motorcycle users in Lebanon, “particularly the number of fatal accidents, has increased since the crisis.”

From 2022 to 2024, the percentage of recorded motorcycle accidents that caused fatalities increased from 20 to 30 percent, according to Ibrahim, who estimates that the actual figure is likely to be higher. Data from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shows that in 2024, there were 3,609 motorcycle accidents, leading to 3,634 injuries and 19 deaths.

A means of survival

In Beirut’s traffic-clogged streets, motos are the most time-efficient way of moving products — and people — around town. Their ability to swerve around cars stuck at 10 km/h makes it possible for delivery jobs. But for many, riding a moto is not just about skipping traffic; it is a means of survival. The sector of work facilitated by motorcycles and mopeds is carried out by some of Lebanon’s most disadvantaged, particularly Syrian refugees who are excluded from formal employment.

“Driving the moto [catch-all term for motorcycles and mopeds] is my hobby, I enjoy it,” says 34-year-old Charbel, who has been driving his moto for 18 years and who started moto-taxi driving a year ago due to the economic situation. Husain, a 28-year-old motorcycle driver in Beirut, describes how his decision to drive the moto was never really a choice, but that “he was forced to do it due to the [economic] situation” as it afforded him the means “to make more money” than other jobs available to him while also meeting the financial demands of his customers. Abed, another rider, says his work grants him more stability than formal jobs, which are prone to pay cuts. “We set the price with the customer, which they pay once we complete the trip.”

In September 2023, the government shut down the moto-taxi service on the widely used Bolt app. With no legal framework authorizing motorcycles to operate as taxis, riders whose income relies on their motorcycles have since been pushed into less regulated ways of working. Husain recalls how this measure led to the rise of informal WhatsApp groups comprising hundreds of drivers who pay a subscription fee and surrender a cut of every fare to group admins who broker the rides. It is a “filthy business” that has “exploited” and “ruined people’s livelihoods,” he says.

The tension

In the absence of an enforced code of conduct, the influx of mopeds and motorcycles on Lebanon’s roads has led to an improvised hierarchy placing motorcyclists in the paradoxical position of being both the most vulnerable yet, in many ways, the most assertive vehicles on the road. With adrenaline already running high, this creates an additional tension for drivers and riders alike – motorists worry that riders are susceptible to accidents, and riders worry that motorists are not aware of them.

Charbel says the most dangerous situations arise “because of drivers who don’t pay attention.” This has made him more alert and also more prepared; he now wears a helmet, protective jacket and specific biking shoes because “a lot of people don’t know how to drive properly.” While car taxi driver Naji recounts how a motorcycle driving the wrong way once caused an accident in which he was settled with a $400 bill, he acknowledges that “many car drivers aren’t driving properly either.”

Other car drivers are more blunt. “They [motos] are the biggest problem on the streets,” says Mohammed, a car taxi driver. “If they could drive under the cars, they would. They constantly drive the wrong way and suddenly appear in front of you.” “The danger is greater for them, but the risk to you as a car driver is that you are always held responsible; that’s how the law works here. If you’re parked and they hit you, it’s [considered] your fault.”

The road ahead

According to Rami, a moto mechanic in Beirut, the onus for making them safer, he says, should fall on the state. “The law is there; they should just implement it,” he tells L’Orient Today.

Road safety expert Ibrahim corroborates this premise, citing a lack of registration for mopeds as a primary obstacle in enforcing the existing law — an issue that driver Abed says riders themselves want to see addressed. “We want [the state] to legalize it [moto-taxi driving]. Driving mopeds won’t be completely safe and secure without the transportation ministry or departments. We want to work in a legitimate way.”

Abed proposes that the government create a legal app for motorcycle taxis and suggests it then uses the money collected from drivers — “We would even pay the yearly registration fees for it,” Abed insists — to improve conditions on the roads.

Charbel, meanwhile, believes that infrastructure must come first. He wants to see dedicated lanes for moto drivers in Beirut, adding that the authorities must “fix the roads, infrastructure and lighting before anything else.”

Ibrahim stresses that placing a greater emphasis on education and launching driving schools and tests specifically for motorcycles should be implemented soon. Ultimately, though, he says “all of the problems are related to one issue, political will.”