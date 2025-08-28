‘No father should have to bury his son’: Testimonies from Lebanon’s road accidents

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Between January and May 2025, the Internal Security Forces recorded 162 road fatalities in Lebanon. In 2024, 443 lives were lost, compared to 439 in 2023. Drunk driving, phones, poor road and lighting conditions, speeding — any trip can, in an instant, turn into chaos. In early August, faced with a spike in deadly accidents this summer — 28 deaths between August 5 and 14 — Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar reactivated the Road Safety Committee. First responders, grieving drivers and survivors recount crashes old and recent, and tell L’Orient Today how their lives were turned upside down.‘I didn’t see him until he was on my hood’The shadow came out of nowhere. Or maybe it had been there all along, invisible on a highway with no lights.Maya was driving south from Beirut on May 30, 2023, when suddenly a shape appeared in the middle lane near...

Between January and May 2025, the Internal Security Forces recorded 162 road fatalities in Lebanon. In 2024, 443 lives were lost, compared to 439 in 2023. Drunk driving, phones, poor road and lighting conditions, speeding — any trip can, in an instant, turn into chaos. In early August, faced with a spike in deadly accidents this summer — 28 deaths between August 5 and 14 — Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar reactivated the Road Safety Committee. First responders, grieving drivers and survivors recount crashes old and recent, and tell L’Orient Today how their lives were turned upside down.‘I didn’t see him until he was on my hood’The shadow came out of nowhere. Or maybe it had been there all along, invisible on a highway with no lights.Maya was driving south from Beirut on May 30, 2023, when suddenly a shape appeared in the...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in