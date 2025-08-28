Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
‘No father should have to bury his son’: Testimonies from Lebanon’s road accidents

Drunk driving, phones, bad roads, speeding: any journey can turn to chaos in a split second. First responders, grieving drivers and survivors recount crashes old and recent.

L'Orient Today / Tasnim Chaaban and Marguerita Sejaan, 28 August 2025 14:26

‘No father should have to bury his son’: Testimonies from Lebanon’s road accidents

Illustration by Jaimee Lee Haddad.

Between January and May 2025, the Internal Security Forces recorded 162 road fatalities in Lebanon. In 2024, 443 lives were lost, compared to 439 in 2023. Drunk driving, phones, poor road and lighting conditions, speeding — any trip can, in an instant, turn into chaos. In early August, faced with a spike in deadly accidents this summer — 28 deaths between August 5 and 14 — Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar reactivated the Road Safety Committee. First responders, grieving drivers and survivors recount crashes old and recent, and tell L’Orient Today how their lives were turned upside down.‘I didn’t see him until he was on my hood’The shadow came out of nowhere. Or maybe it had been there all along, invisible on a highway with no lights.Maya was driving south from Beirut on May 30, 2023, when suddenly a shape appeared in the middle lane near...
