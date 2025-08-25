Qassem walks a fine line: Backs a strong army, opposes Hezbollah disarmament

BEIRUT — Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem on Monday backed arming the Lebanese Army but rejected handing over the group’s weapons, defying the Nawaf Salam government’s stance.

The head of Hezbollah repeated once again that his party would not surrender its arsenal, and called on the Lebanese government to set up "a national defense strategy."

"Drive the enemy from our land, put an end to the aggression, free the prisoners [Lebanese in Israel, editor’s note,] and start reconstruction. That is the roadmap to follow. Only then can you move to the defensive strategy," Qassem told the Cabinet.

"We will not abandon the weapons that protect us against our enemy. We will not let Israel call the shots in our country, kill the resistance fighters and take over the South. I call on the government to hold intensive meetings to discuss how to restore sovereignty through diplomacy, arming the troops and a defense strategy," he added.

The Israeli army continues to occupy five strategic hills near the border and carries out strikes, almost daily, against Hezbollah elements, particularly in southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities approved the U.S. roadmap calling for militia disarmament in early August, but Hezbollah categorically rejects this disarmament.

'Cooperation between the army and the resistance'

Qassem also called for cooperation between the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, similar to the joint effort in 2017 against the Islamic State group, present at the time in the Ersal jurd on the Syrian border.

"This is an example of a defensive strategy that makes the resistance [Hezbollah] a support for the Lebanese Army in accomplishing major missions," he said. He also praised the "courage" of then-President Michel Aoun, who fought this battle "despite American pressure refusing any cooperation between the army and the resistance [Hezbollah.]"

"Nevertheless, he insisted on leading this battle, and coordination was established between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army command, represented at the time by commander Joseph Aoun, who fully cooperated," he added, referring to the current president, who is now calling for the removal of tHezbollah’s weapons.

"Some say that the resistance has fulfilled its role, that it no longer has a reason to exist because it is not able to repel the Israeli enemy and inflict significant losses, unlike what had been the case for more than forty years. Resistance is the opposite of humiliation, surrender, submission and acceptance of foreign dictates. Resistance is not a state’s army, but the support for the national army. It does not replace the army, but supports and assists it, and the army remains the primary entity responsible for the country’s defense. We must arm this army, support it, and entrust it with responsibility. It is the army that should protect the country. Resistance is an auxiliary factor."

'The government must reverse its decision'

"The Lebanese government has made the criminal decision to disarm the resistance and the resisting people, while Israeli aggression and the State of Israel’s expansionist intentions continue, under U.S. supervision. This decision is against the national pact and was dictated by the United States and Israel. If the government persists in this direction, it will not be the guarantor of Lebanon’s sovereignty, unless it reverses its decision," Qassem stated. "Israel can occupy, destroy and kill, but we will face it. Without the resistance, Israel would have reached Beirut as it did Damascus," he continued.

Qassem also said that "the United States continues to impose sanctions on Lebanon." "The United States continues to deprive us of gas. They work day and night to prevent reconstruction. They provide the Lebanese Army with enough weapons to engage in internal battles, but refuse to give it the weapons that would allow it to fight Israel," he said. He then accused the Trump administration of wanting "to create an economic zone in southern Lebanon to expel the inhabitants and cede this area to Israel."

"We have many supporters who represent more than half of the Lebanese people, as well as influential political forces. All are united to protect the weapons and the Lebanese resistance. Anyone who wants to disarm us would be tearing out our soul," he concluded.