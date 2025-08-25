Can the Lebanese Medicines Agency deliver on its promises?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google For the first time in its history, Lebanon is poised to create a National Medicines Agency, modeled on counterparts in France and the United States. More than three years after the law enabling its creation was passed, the Cabinet last week adopted the implementing decrees required to set it up.The decrees have yet to appear in the Official Gazette, which was updated Thursday. But Bilal Abdallah, president of the Parliamentary Health Committee and affiliated with the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), told L'Orient Today that the text outlining the process for appointing agency members is included. "It is the most important decree, and it was time for the country to take a step forward," he said, adding that the government will also need to address organizational and administrative matters. In the news NSSF announces new...

For the first time in its history, Lebanon is poised to create a National Medicines Agency, modeled on counterparts in France and the United States. More than three years after the law enabling its creation was passed, the Cabinet last week adopted the implementing decrees required to set it up.The decrees have yet to appear in the Official Gazette, which was updated Thursday. But Bilal Abdallah, president of the Parliamentary Health Committee and affiliated with the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), told L'Orient Today that the text outlining the process for appointing agency members is included. "It is the most important decree, and it was time for the country to take a step forward," he said, adding that the government will also need to address organizational and administrative matters. In the news NSSF announces...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in