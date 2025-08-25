Can the Lebanese Medicines Agency deliver on its promises?

Medicines displayed on the shelves of a pharmacy in the capital. Archive photo: Marc Fayad / Le Commerce du Levant
For the first time in its history, Lebanon is poised to create a National Medicines Agency, modeled on counterparts in France and the United States. More than three years after the law enabling its creation was passed, the Cabinet last week adopted the implementing decrees required to set it up.The decrees have yet to appear in the Official Gazette, which was updated Thursday. But Bilal Abdallah, president of the Parliamentary Health Committee and affiliated with the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), told L'Orient Today that the text outlining the process for appointing agency members is included. "It is the most important decree, and it was time for the country to take a step forward," he said, adding that the government will also need to address organizational and administrative matters. In the news NSSF announces new...
