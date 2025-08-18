CNSS announces new advances of 322 billion pounds for surgeries, dialysis treatments

The General Directorate of the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) announced Monday new advances of 322 billion Lebanese pounds [$3.6 million at a rate of 89,500 LL to the dollar] for surgeries and dialysis treatments.

"New financial advances totaling 322 billion Lebanese pounds have been granted to hospitals and doctors," the CNSS stated in a release. In detail, 150 billion Lebanese pounds ($1.6 million) will be allocated to standard surgical operations for insured individuals, and 172 billion LL ($1.9 million) will cover dialysis treatments.

The CNSS also indicated that its expenses "have increased by 65 percent since the beginning of the year compared to 2024 for the health sector [hospitalization, medical care and medications]." "The CNSS has paid hospitals, doctors and insured individuals a total of about 3,298 billion LL [about $37 million] during the first half of 2025, while the total health expenditures for all of 2024 did not exceed 2,000 billion Lebanese pounds [$22.3 million]," it recalled. It finally stated that the CNSS has "entered a phase of serious recovery and that health services are gradually returning to their pre-crisis level."

In July, the CNSS had already released 65 billion pounds ($726,256) for surgical operations. In mid-April, it stated that coverage of drug prices and hospital rates had returned to their pre-crisis levels, standing at 80 and 90 percent, respectively. Since the start of this crisis, the CNSS coverage rate has collapsed at the same pace as the Lebanese pound's value against the dollar. Restoration began in 2022.