Health Ministry launches 3-day free medical campaign in Arab Salim

Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine launched a three-day free health campaign in Arabsalim (Nabatieh), organized by the Dr. Reda Saadeh Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Social Affairs and the local municipality, the state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday.

The initiative, titled “From the Pulse of the People: Arabsalim Beats with Health,” aims to provide essential medical services to underserved communities. It includes free consultations, medications, and awareness sessions.

In his keynote speech, Minister Nasreddine expressed pride in his connection to the region, calling Arabsalim a symbol of the South’s resilience. “This town and its people embody the South’s pride and steadfastness,” he said, adding, “We do not doubt or accuse anyone, but we do not accept marginalization.”

He announced plans to license a new health dispensary in the town: “We are committed to establishing a center for primary healthcare to serve Arabsalim and its surrounding areas.” He emphasized the need for sustainable initiatives: “Initiatives are important, but sustainability and continuity are even more critical.”

The minister concluded by reaffirming national unity and the state’s responsibility: “We are all patriots. We refuse marginalization, and we extend our hands to everyone in partnership.”

The launch event took place at the Ministry’s Development Services Center and was attended by local officials, healthcare professionals, and community members.

Dr. Malek Saadeh, Director of the Development Services Center, underscored the value of collaboration: “True development can only be achieved through cooperation and is solidified through integration.”

Municipal head Ali Hassan praised the town’s resilience: “We are a society that refuses surrender. This initiative is a pioneering step in the face of state neglect.”

The event concluded with a tour of the center and the presentation of a commemorative plaque to Minister Nasreddine.