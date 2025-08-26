The normality of evil

When evil stops being the exception.The history of humanity is marked by dark periods when evil becomes the norm rather than the exception. Evil isn't just about violence — it's more insidious and destructive. It destroys individuals and their freedom, society and its values.In a society ruled by evil, the moral compass vanishes. Crimes then become justified in the name of a so-called "greater good" of a tyrannical system. Nothing and no one is spared. Dante's Italy turns fascist, Goethe's Germany falls into Nazism, and Dostoevsky's Russia is pulled into a totalitarian communist regime. Totalitarianism never takes hold all at once: It gradually sneaks in, insidiously, like poison.From defeat to collective hatredHow can a free society turn into a landscape of destruction ruled by tyranny? How do people end up...
When evil stops being the exception.The history of humanity is marked by dark periods when evil becomes the norm rather than the exception. Evil isn't just about violence — it's more insidious and destructive. It destroys individuals and their freedom, society and its values.In a society ruled by evil, the moral compass vanishes. Crimes then become justified in the name of a so-called "greater good" of a tyrannical system. Nothing and no one is spared. Dante's Italy turns fascist, Goethe's Germany falls into Nazism, and Dostoevsky's Russia is pulled into a totalitarian communist regime. Totalitarianism never takes hold all at once: It gradually sneaks in, insidiously, like poison.From defeat to collective hatredHow can a free society turn into a landscape of destruction ruled by tyranny? How do people end...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.