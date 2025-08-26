Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
The normality of evil


L'OLJ / By Pierre BOU ASSI, 26 August 2025 12:58

Lire cet article en Français
Illustrative photo: AFP archives

When evil stops being the exception.The history of humanity is marked by dark periods when evil becomes the norm rather than the exception. Evil isn't just about violence — it's more insidious and destructive. It destroys individuals and their freedom, society and its values.In a society ruled by evil, the moral compass vanishes. Crimes then become justified in the name of a so-called "greater good" of a tyrannical system. Nothing and no one is spared. Dante's Italy turns fascist, Goethe's Germany falls into Nazism, and Dostoevsky's Russia is pulled into a totalitarian communist regime. Totalitarianism never takes hold all at once: It gradually sneaks in, insidiously, like poison.From defeat to collective hatredHow can a free society turn into a landscape of destruction ruled by tyranny? How do people end up...
