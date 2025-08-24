Lebanon not been 'officially informed' of Israel's intention to establish buffer zone in the South, presidency says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denied that Lebanon had been officially informed of what was reported by the media concerning Israel's intention to establish a buffer zone in the South, according to a statement from the presidency. This clarification comes as media reports indicate that two American diplomats were expected to relay an Israeli demand for the right to remain in 14 villages in the South and for some residents of those villages to leave, as part of what is being called the "step-by-step process." According to sources cited by Axios, the United States is reportedly considering the establishment of a 'Trump economic zone' in certain areas of southern Lebanon near the border with Israel.

"Lebanon is awaiting Israel's final response regarding the document submitted by Ambassador Tom Barrack, who will visit Lebanon with [U.S. diplomat] Morgan Ortagus next Tuesday," President Joseph Aoun also said during a meeting Saturday in Baabda with U.S. House Republican Darin LaHood, who was in Lebanon this week.

It was based on the American proposal transmitted by Tom Barrack that the Lebanese government decided on Aug. 5 to set a timetable for the disarmament of Hezbollah, to be implemented by the army. Expected in Beirut on Tuesday, the U.S. envoy Tom Barrack arrived in Israel and met Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the Trump administration's request that Israel moderate its strikes in Lebanon, as well as negotiations with Syria, according to three Israeli and American sources cited by Axios and journalist Barak Ravid.

UNIFIL mandate

President Aoun also stressed to his counterpart and the accompanying delegation “the importance of renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] peacekeepers operating in the South,” drawing attention to “the risk of ending their mission before the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the South, the return of Lebanese prisoners, the full deployment of the Lebanese Army up to internationally recognized borders and the full implementation of Resolution 1701.”

As a crucial vote on renewing UNIFIL's mandate approaches in the Security Council, scheduled for Aug. 29, the United States, an ally of Israel, is expressing doubts about the mission’s effectiveness and cost, while France and most Council members advocate for its continuation.

The head of state also explained to Darin LaHood “the extensive missions entrusted to the Lebanese Army, which cover the entire Lebanese territory,” emphasizing that “the army's roles are not limited to maintaining internal security, but also include fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, protecting and monitoring the borders, as well as other security missions.” He therefore called on the United States to “continue to support the army with the necessary material and equipment, in addition to financial support for soldiers, given the difficult economic conditions they are experiencing.”

France hosted 10 days ago a political, diplomatic and military meeting bringing together French officials, notably Middle East desk chief Anne-Claire Legendre, French army chiefs, American military commanders from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and Tom Barrack. The Lebanese Army, which continues to uncover weapons caches in southern Lebanon as part of its mission to reestablish the state's monopoly over arms, began this week to disarm one of the Palestinian camps in the country, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Darin LaHood congratulated President Aoun on the Lebanese government's decision to restrict the possession of weapons to the Lebanese state, highlighting “the Trump administration’s willingness to help Lebanon achieve lasting stability and accelerate its economic recovery.”

President Aoun reiterated the Lebanese government's commitment to implementing necessary reforms in various sectors and to fighting corruption, according to the statement. The country is in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to try to secure a financial assistance program conditional on the implementation of reforms.

The meeting with Darin LaHood also covered relations between Lebanon and Syria, “with a Syrian delegation expected to visit Lebanon soon to discuss common issues, mainly border control, the return of displaced Syrians and other subjects of mutual interest.”

