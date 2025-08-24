Islam Taha, son of former Hezbollah MP, denies involvement in anti-Salam banner

Islam Taha, son of former Hezbollah MP Ali Taha and owner and manager of the al-Salam bookstore in Hermel, issued a statement denying any responsibility for the installation in the town of a banner insulting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, L’Orient Today's correspondent in the region confirmed on Saturday. The banner showed the prime minister with a Star of David on his forehead.

Taha stated that the rumors circulating about his arrest or detention were "completely false," saying that he was free and had never been questioned by the authorities. He added that the al-Salam bookstore "has absolutely no connection to the aforementioned banner and was in no way commissioned or involved in its production." He stated his commitment to transparency as well as his full respect for constitutional institutions and for the office held by the prime minister.

Judge Hani Helmi al-Hajjar, deputy government commissioner at the military tribunal, ordered an investigation into these posters and tasked the security forces with identifying those responsible.

Salam was recently accused by media outlets close to Hezbollah of serving "Israeli-Saudi" interests and was labeled a "Zionist." The group has been campaigning against the prime minister after his government committed to disarming all militias in Lebanon, notably Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Army was tasked at the beginning of August with developing a plan aimed at disarming the pro-Iranian party. Since taking office, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Salam have both promised to strengthen judicial independence and restore the state's monopoly on arms.

Two weeks ago, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned of confrontation in the event of forced disarmament and accused the Salam government of serving the interests of Israel. His comments prompted broad condemnation from political officials.