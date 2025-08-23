Haykal: We are carrying out complex missions in the South despite ‘the continuation of Israeli aggression’

The commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Army, General Rodolph Haykal, praised on Saturday, during a visit to South Lebanon, “the complex and delicate missions” carried out by the troops as the Israeli army continues its strikes in the country despite the truce reached in November 2024.

“Members of the military institution are carrying out complex and delicate missions across the entire national territory, particularly in the South, where army units face various dangers and operate under difficult conditions, despite the continuation of Israeli aggression,” General Haykal stressed.

His remarks came as he offered condolences to the families of two of the six soldiers killed in the explosion of an arms and munitions depot in the Zebqine Valley.

The army commander-in-chief praised “the professionalism, moral qualities, and discipline of the two martyrs.” “The army is the first line of defense for all Lebanese. Its resilience is one of the main factors of the nation’s resilience,” he added.

Since Nov. 27, the Lebanese Army has intensified its operations to dismantle arms caches south of the Litani River, as part of the authorities’ efforts to disarm Hezbollah after its recent war with Israel. Whether simple hideouts or more sophisticated tunnels, the neutralization of these positions — often carried out with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) — is not without risks. In early August, six soldiers were killed in an explosion that occurred as troops were dismantling weapons in a “warehouse” in the Sour district, southern Lebanon.