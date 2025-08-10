Day of funerals for the Lebanese Army

BEIRUT — The bodies of the Lebanese Army members killed Saturday arrived Saturday night at the military hospital in Badaro, Annahar reported Sunday.

The Lebanese Army announced Saturday afternoon that six of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an explosion that occurred while they were dismantling weapons from a "depot" located in the Zebqine valley, near Majdel Zoun (Sour,) in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation – announced Saturday the names of the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. They are: First Warrant Officer martyr Abbas Fawzi Salhab, and conscript martyrs Ahmad Fadi Fadel, Ibrahim Khalil Mustafa, Hadi Nasser al-Bay, Mohammad Ali Choukair, and Yamen al-Hallak.

"With deep sorrow and pride, the Municipality of Younin extends its heartfelt condolences to the Lebanese Army, the family of the late hero First Warrant Officer Abbas Salhab, and to our townspeople in Younin. Abbas devoted his life to serving and protecting his country with courage and loyalty. His loss is a great one for both the army and our town," the town of Younin said in a statement relayed by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the Bekaa reported.

The town of Riaq in the Bekaa received the body of First Warrant Officer Abbas Salhab.

The coffin of the "hero," as his mother called him, was carried on the shoulders of mourners and rested on the shoulder of his father, Fawzi. Leading the funeral procession on foot was his daughter, Maram, proudly holding a photo of her father, who had once dedicated to her a video of himself detonating remnants of Israeli shelling in the South. Official honors were held for him in front of the Riyak hospital.

Mohammad Chouckair, another killed member, was also buried in Rawdat al-Shahidain cemetery in Ghobeiry in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

'Army is Lebanon's shield against enemies and terrorism'

The Lebanese Army Command in the Bekaa bid farewell to conscript Ibrahim Khalil Mustafa.

The funeral procession began at Baalbek Governmental Hospital and continued to his hometown Majdaloun, where the coffin—wrapped in the Lebanese flag—was received with fireworks and rice. Fellow soldiers paid tribute as the army band played the funeral march.

A ceremony was held in Majdaloun, attended by Brigadier General Jihad Abou Ali, representing Defense Minister Michel Mansi and Acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Ouda.

In his speech, Brig. Gen. Abou Ali said the army is the nation’s shield "against enemies and terrorism, and its soldiers are always ready to sacrifice their lives for Lebanon." He praised "martyr Ibrahim as a loyal and devoted soldier who saw all of Lebanon as his home and all Lebanese as his family."

The statement issued by the military regarding the incident did not specify whether the depot where the explosion occurred belonged to Hezbollah, whose structures the army is currently tasked with dismantling south of the Litani. In accordance with the cease-fire agreement that came into effect on Nov.27, 2024, after 13 months of war between the Shiite party and Israel.

Reporting contributed by Sara Abdallah



