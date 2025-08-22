Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
After meeting with Israel, Syria now seeks closer ties with Lebanon

A Syrian delegation is expected in Beirut next week.

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 22 August 2025 09:49

After meeting with Israel, Syria now seeks closer ties with Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Damascus, on April 14, 2025. (Credit: X/@grandserail)

The security agreement between Israel and Syria is moving slowly. But what about Lebanon?After the publicly acknowledged meeting in Paris between Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, attention is now turning to New York. In September, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is scheduled to attend the U.N. General Assembly there. Washington is pushing for at least a handshake, or even a brief exchange, between Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.At the same time, Damascus is trying to advance relations with Lebanon, which Sharaa says remains a priority. He has expressed readiness to “develop, improve and activate” diplomatic ties between the two countries. For Syria, the key issue lies in resolving the dossier of Syrian detainees in Lebanon. Need the context? Damascus, Tel...
