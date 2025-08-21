Trump administration reportedly asked Israel to scale back 'non-urgent' military actions in Lebanon

The Trump administration asked Israel to reduce "non‑urgent" military actions in Lebanon to back the Lebanese government's decision to begin disarming Hezbollah, two sources told Axios.

On Aug.5, the Lebanese government instructed the army to prepare a plan aimed at ensuring the state’s monopoly on weapons by the end of 2025.

This move to disarm Hezbollah was encouraged by the U.S., though many in the region remain skeptical about its feasibility. The administration believes that reciprocal actions by Israel — like easing off military pressure — would give Lebanon "more room to maneuver and credibility to follow through," according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

Since the cease-fire with Hezbollah on Nov.24, Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes in Lebanon and maintains five military positions in the south. The U.S. has now asked Israel to consider withdrawing from one of these positions and to significantly scale back airstrikes for several weeks as a gesture of cooperation, according to Axios.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has led discussions with Israeli officials on parallel measures supporting Lebanon’s disarmament process. He has also backed a gradual withdrawal from the five southern posts in response to tangible Lebanese progress.

Sources tell Axios that the U.S. proposes establishing a "Trump economic zone" in southern Lebanese border areas following Israel’s full withdrawal — an initiative Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to support financially. The idea is to strengthen border stability and deter Hezbollah’s military return without requiring long-term occupation.

The latest discussions unfolded Wednesday in Paris, where Israeli Minister Ron Dermer met with Barrack and U.S. diplomat Morgan Ortagus. A source told Axios: "The Israelis have not said no and are ready to try the experiment. They understand that what the Lebanese cabinet has done is historic and they need to give something in return."

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions in Lebanese refugee camps began handing over weapons on Thursday, honoring a May agreement to reinforce the government’s arms monopoly. The process began in Burj al-Brajneh camp, where the first cache was transferred to the Lebanese Army. Barrack praised the move as a "historic step toward Lebanon's unity and stability."