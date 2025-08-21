Banner in Hermel accuses Nawaf Salam of 'collaborating with Israel'

A banner hung in the Hermel region accusing Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of collaborating with Israel has been widely shared on social media, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the area. Signed by the "clans and families of Hermel," it read that "[Israeli] agents have no sect or religion" over a picture of Salam with a Star of David drawn on his forehead.

Many Shiite clans in the region, known for their ties to Hezbollah, issued a statement denying any connection to the campaign, saying it "does not represent [their] values."

They described themselves as "first defenders of the homeland and partners of all communities" and stressed that they "do not express political opinions in secret, under the cover of night, but openly." In their text, the clans of Baalbeck-Hermel called Salam the head of a "unifying government" and affirmed their respect for him. "Banners that fuel discord do not represent our clans or our values," they said.

Salam has recently been accused in Hezbollah-aligned media of serving "Israeli-Saudi" interests or being a "Zionist," amid a campaign against him led by the party after his government committed to disarming all militias in Lebanon, including Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, the Lebanese Army was tasked with drafting a plan to disarm Hezbollah. Since taking office, President Joseph Aoun and Salam have both pledged to strengthen judicial independence and reassert the state’s monopoly on weapons.

Last Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem threatened confrontation if disarmament is imposed and accused the Salam government of serving Israel’s interests, remarks that drew widespread condemnation from political leaders.