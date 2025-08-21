Barrack’s fourth visit: Tactical flexibility, same course

American special envoy Tom Barrack in Baabda. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)
On his fourth visit, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reaffirmed Washington’s policy of pressure and follow-up, while signaling a tactical shift following the Lebanese government’s decision to limit the carrying of weapons to state forces alone.Although this visit closely followed that of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Washington continues to treat Hezbollah’s weapons as a domestic Lebanese issue, sidelining Tehran — an approach whose effectiveness remains to be seen. At the same time, U.S. official discourse has deliberately replaced the phrase “disarming Hezbollah” with “full withdrawal of weapons,” a wording seen as more neutral and precise, intended to ease tensions.New political signals also emerged. For the first time, the Trump administration underscored Israel’s commitments within this roadmap. A U.S....
