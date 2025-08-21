Barrack’s fourth visit: Tactical flexibility, same course

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On his fourth visit, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reaffirmed Washington’s policy of pressure and follow-up, while signaling a tactical shift following the Lebanese government’s decision to limit the carrying of weapons to state forces alone.Although this visit closely followed that of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Washington continues to treat Hezbollah’s weapons as a domestic Lebanese issue, sidelining Tehran — an approach whose effectiveness remains to be seen. At the same time, U.S. official discourse has deliberately replaced the phrase “disarming Hezbollah” with “full withdrawal of weapons,” a wording seen as more neutral and precise, intended to ease tensions.New political signals also emerged. For the first time, the Trump administration underscored Israel’s commitments within this roadmap. A U.S....

On his fourth visit, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reaffirmed Washington’s policy of pressure and follow-up, while signaling a tactical shift following the Lebanese government’s decision to limit the carrying of weapons to state forces alone.Although this visit closely followed that of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Washington continues to treat Hezbollah’s weapons as a domestic Lebanese issue, sidelining Tehran — an approach whose effectiveness remains to be seen. At the same time, U.S. official discourse has deliberately replaced the phrase “disarming Hezbollah” with “full withdrawal of weapons,” a wording seen as more neutral and precise, intended to ease tensions.New political signals also emerged. For the first time, the Trump administration underscored Israel’s commitments within...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in