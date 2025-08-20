Berri 'surprised' by US position opposing UNIFIL mandate extension

BEIRUT — Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, expressed his surprise on Wednesday that the U.S., which "sponsored UNSC resolution 425" that led to the establishment of UNIFL, is now "targeting its presence and mission," according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA.)

Berri's made his comments while receiving U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin and a parliamentary delegation from the Republican and Democratic parties, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, in Ain al-Tineh.

Israel and the United States, which wields a veto on the Security Council, have reportedly opposed the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate, which expires at the end of August. On Monday, the Security Council began debating a resolution drafted by France to extend the force for a year with the ultimate aim of withdrawing it.

Berri, leader of the Amal Movement and Hezbollah's ally, is currently in a delicate position as the Lebanese government has tasked the army earlier this month to come up with a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

The meeting between Berri and the U.S. delegation addressed developments in Lebanon and the region and the role of the international emergency forces operating in the South.

During the meeting, Berri raised the issue of the UNIFIL extension, which has been present in southern Lebanon since 1978 under Resolution 425, and whose mandate and numbers have been expanded since 2006 under Resolution 1701.

Berri said that to date, and throughout the past years, UNIFIL has "continually faced Israeli positions rejecting the implementation of international legitimacy" and, on the contrary, Israel "continues to wage wars, carry out raids, and commit violations not only in the area south of the Litani River, where Resolution 1701 applies, but throughout Lebanon."

"Despite international efforts, particularly U.S. mediation, to make Israel comply with international legitimacy and implement the ceasefire agreement and Resolution 1701, which was agreed upon in November 2024, we are surprised by the counter-efforts of the very sponsor of Resolutions 425 and 1701 and the cease-fire agreement, which target the presence and mission of the emergency forces", the Speaker of Parliament said.

Berri finally said that the five-member cease-fire committee, which UNIFIL is a member of, is headed by an American general and represented by a French general: "How can someone seeking to stabilize the cease-fire and end the war target these efforts?," he asked.

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024 following more than 13 months of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter continues to carry out near-daily airstrikes, mainly in the South, and is still present in five areas within Lebanese territories.